Devin Booker calls out haters trying to tarnish Kobe Bryant’s legacy with ‘Jayson Tatum’ statement

Devin Booker is among Kobe Bryant’s youngest disciples and it looks as though, he is out defending his fellow mentee, Jayson Tatum.

Kobe Bryant has mentored some of the best players in the league. From Kawhi Leonard to Kyrie Irving, some of the best in the game have approached the Mamba for guidance.

Among the new generation of players, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are arguably the best to seek guidance from Kobe Bean.

That has added expectations on the shoulders of these young players. While undeniably, both have excelled. Devin led his team to 64 wins and the no.1 seed in a stacked Western Conference.

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance in over 12 years. They have been nothing short of brilliant, however, there are still question marks.

Devin Booker: “Kobe always said his one job is to inspire the next generation. That’s what he’s done for us.” (via @FadeawayWorld)https://t.co/ebyIqriaXc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 11, 2022

Devin Booker is silencing the haters and says Kobe’s job was to inspire, which he has done with utmost perfection

According to Booker, he is tired of people hating on Jayson Tatum and him for not achieving greatness immediately. The Suns’ superstar points out that people are throwing unwarranted criticism on both players for representing Kobe.

While he would admit that he doesn’t have the tenacity that Bryant does, to him, Kobe did one thing brilliantly, which was to inspire.

We stand with D-Book on this one. There is no need to be a gatekeeper for Kobe’s values. While not many can hit the stride as Bryant did, let’s not forget, that Kobe was also once a young player and took his time to settle in.

In due time, we will see both players achieve glory. There is little doubt in that aspect. After all, they’re inspired by Kobe Bryant.

