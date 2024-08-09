Devin Booker Discusses Reason Behind Book 1 Drops Around Paris with Rachel Nichols

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) looks on from the bench during the first half against Serbia in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is utilizing his time in Paris to give back to his fans and also market his signature shoe with an ingenious tactic. The Phoenix Suns guard has been posting videos of him leaving a pair of Book 1s across the city for fans to find.

The videos of excited kids finding unattended pairs of Book 1s lying across the streets of Paris have gained a lot of traction.

NBA reporter Rachel Nichols recently asked the Team USA guard why he was giving away pairs of $150 shoes for free. Booker explained that it’s just a way to show his love to the fans who have supported him and Team USA during their stay in Paris.

“Just trying to keep the people involved. Trying to be in touch with the streets. Trying to be in touch with culture in just the most authentic way possible…”

“I’ve been biking around the whole city, so just to be able to do some surprise finds like that and to find some Devin Booker fans all the way out here in Paris has been a sight to see,” Booker added.

While Booker has done a few surprise drops for fans to find, his most devoted supporters haven’t had to go on a treasure hunt to get a pair of his signature shoes. The Suns star has been filmed walking up to fans in the streets of Paris sporting his jersey and gifting them a pair of Book 1s.

He intends to continue giving back the love he’s received until he’s on the flight back home from France. Booker did not debut his treasure hunt in Paris.

During the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, he went live on Instagram, hid a pair of signed clay orange Book 1s in a random alley, and told fans that the first one to find it could keep it. One fortunate fan found the shoes before the guard could exit the area.

Booker’s stay in Paris will end soon as Team USA’s Olympic campaign will come to a close following their gold medal match against Team France on Saturday. His primary goal when he arrived in France was to return to Phoenix with a gold medal.

However, he found a way to give back to his supporters and market his signature shoe with an incredible gesture.