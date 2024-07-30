“Did You Call Me African?”: Jimmy Butler Had an Interesting Conversation With Fan at Supermarket

Jimmy Butler has been having a jolly old time on vacation. The Miami Heat star is apparently in Brazil at the moment, enjoying his time off with a few friends, with whom he has partaken in multiple different activities, as seen in several clips on Instagram. And perhaps the most hilarious is his misunderstanding-filled conversation with a fan.

In the clip in question here, Butler and his friends are in a supermarket. Away from Jimmy, some of his party are seen teaching a kid how to say ‘Good afternoon’. Unfortunately for him, however, it all devolves into a hilarious misunderstanding.

Jimmy Butler has a funny conversation with a fan in a Supermart who learned to say 'Good Afternoon' just for him😂 (via @clipsdovitimbdj / IG) pic.twitter.com/1T3o60CkAR — The SportsRush (@TheSportsRushUS) July 30, 2024

Despite the child’s best efforts, Jimmy Butler ends up confusing what he said for something else entirely, responding with, “You just call me African?!”.

The group immediately busted out laughing, before clarifying to Jimmy what the kid meant to say. Almost seeming relieved, the Miami Heat star responded with, “I thought you said, ‘You’re a good African!'”.

The entire group seems to be having a fun time with the live-wire of a kid. They even seemed to enjoy his antics as in one video, he jumped out of their car and started dancing almost manically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clips do Vitim BDJ (@clipsdovitimbdj)

At the end of the clip, Butler can be heard saying, “Y’all gon get me banned!”. However, he does also seem to be having a good time.

To be fair to the 34-year-old, after being on duty for so long, some relaxation is well in order. Of course, he must make sure his knee is not taking much pressure. After all, he did miss quite some time with an MCL injury last season. However, knowing the responsible person he has shown himself to be, there is likely nothing to worry about.