“Didn’t Want to See These Guys Celebrate”: Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Hidden Motivation Behind Crucial Finals Win as Pacers Force Game 7

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers weren’t ready to bow out tonight, especially not at home. Facing elimination in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, down 3–2 to a powerhouse OKC squad, the odds were firmly stacked against them. Tyrese Haliburton was nursing a calf strain, and many believed he wouldn’t even suit up.

But the Pacers had other plans, and they were determined to execute them to perfection. Behind a gritty, all-out performance, Indiana stunned the Thunder with a dominant 108–91 win, forcing a Game 7 and keeping their championship hopes alive.

The Thunder came in with momentum, confidence, and a clear shot at their first title since moving to OKC. But Haliburton and the Pacers took that personally. He suited up despite being far from 100%, played 23 valuable minutes, and poured in 14 crucial points that sparked life into his team early.

While the value of winning Game 6 was obvious, Haliburton had another motivation to give his all on the floor tonight. While talking to Lisa Salters after the game, Haliburton said, “We just wanted to protect home court. You know, we didn’t want to see these guys celebrate a championship on our home court. Backs against the wall, and we just responded.”

Although Haliburton led the team with confidence, the credit goes to the whole team. “So many different guys chipped in. Total team effort. Really proud of this group,” Haliburton praised the collective effort. Six Pacers scored in double digits, including strong showings from the bench and key starters.

Obi Toppin led the team with 20 points and was followed by Andrew Nembhard with 17, Pascal Siakam with 16, Haliburton with 14, and more. Haliburton gave a special shoutout to TJ McConnell, “He’s unbelievable, man. He’s unbelievable. I don’t even have the words. He’s a great white hope, that’s what we call him.”

Coming off the bench, McConnell had 12 points, nine rebounds, and six assists (most in the game).

While Haliburton shared the credit with all his teammates, Stephen A. Smith, on NBA Countdown, heaped praise on the Pacers star. He said, “Tyrese Haliburton, the injured one who nobody expected but so much from, answered the call. I thought he was stellar tonight. No question.”

Stephen A. admitted that even he didn’t think the Pacers would win Game 6, let alone in such a dominant fashion. But he is happy with the way they proved him and everyone else wrong.