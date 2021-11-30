“I played in Serbia man! What do you think?”: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic delivers a nonchalant response, when asked about getting ruthlessly booed by Heat fans

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic reacts to getting heartlessly booed by Miami Heat fans before the start of the game

Nikola Jokic had one moment of impulsive behavior. And now, the man is getting booed by Miami Heat fans like he is the biggest villain on the face of the planet.

In case you don’t know what we’re talking about here, peep the tweet below.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

Now, to be fair to Jokic here, in our eyes, his reaction is completely justified. Yes, Morris’s head snapping back from the push isn’t a very nice outcome. But, the fact of the matter is the man has a bad reputation in the league for a reason. And back turned or not, Jokic would have to be a saint to not react at all to it.

Still, it seems Heat fans don’t want to see any of it. Instead, they see Nikola Jokic as the only perpetrator in this matter. And they showed it quite evidently during shoot-around prior to this game. Again, take a look at the tweet below, if you please.

Boos for Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/EI23GFqpFW — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 30, 2021

Dealing with such a fiercely hostile crowd booing him couldn’t have been easy. So when the player was asked about the incident after the game, many expected him to express his disdain on the matter.

And yet, his response was something completely different.

Nikola Jokic says he wasn’t fazed by Miami Heat fans booing him prior to the game

Nikola Jokic is usually associated with a fun-loving attitude. And frankly, it is because he is one of the most delightful people, that just happens to be 7 feet tall and plays in the NBA. But, when asked about the boos the player revealed another side of himself.

Nikola Jokic on the boos tonight: “I played in Serbia, brother. I wish you guys could feel that.” (via @HarrisonWind) pic.twitter.com/7WJytnzV4q — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 30, 2021

We will say, it makes sense.

We’ve personally never been to Serbia. However, given the basketball culture there, it’d make sense for Jokic to find fans here far tamer than the ones in his homeland.

The Joker may laugh all the time, on or off the court. But, perhaps it’s time that we as a community recognized him for his incredible mental toughness as well.

