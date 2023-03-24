“Diego Maradona Repped Michael Jordan in 1994”: A GOAT Recognized Another As Argentine Legend Paid Tribute to His Airness

Michael Jordan is a legend not just in basketball, but in the world of sports as well. The man achieved much in his 14 years as a basketball superstar. Six NBA Championships, six Finals MVPs, six regular season MVPs, a DPOY, and an Olympic Gold Medal make for an amazing resume.

His Airness was a role model to all, inspiring many of today’s premier athletes. He even had his fair share of influence on some of the athletes in his hay day.

This includes a FIFA World Cup winner, hailed, much like Jordan as one of the greatest of all time. After all, Diego Maradona was seen wearing an MJ jersey back in 1994 during a morning workout.

Diego Maradona was once seen dawning a Michael Jordan jersey before the World Cup

The world of sports has seen many amazing athletes over the years. Well, no two sports have more legendary figures than soccer and basketball. And, two of the greatest are Diego Maradona and Michael Jordan.

Two superstars who have done it all. Both men have accomplished many a great feat, amassing quite a fan following in their primes. In fact, the two were well aware of each other and were huge fans of one another’s work.

This is evident in a viral picture that saw El Diez showing his support for His Airness before the 1994 World Cup. One where he can be seen repping one of MJ’s Olympic jerseys while going for a jog.

Diego Maradona repping Michael Jordan’s jersey while preparing for 1994 #FIFAWC 🏀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RHnk4i1Ctk — FIBA (@FIBA) March 24, 2023

It was a major show of respect from the Argentinian legend. But, it isn’t that surprising, especially considering that the late great revered His Airness and even considered him to be an idol.

Diego Maradona idolized His Airness and wished to meet the NBA legend

Diego Maradona is a sporting legend, who has reached the status of immortality as one of soccer’s greatest talents. A talent that has been idolized by many over the years. But, who did Diego idolize? Well, in an interview, the joint winner of the FIFA Player of the Century award revealed he was a huge fan of Michael Jordan.

At the end of the day, there can be no denying the contributions of both men to the world of sports. They will always be remembered as two of the best to ever dunk and kick a ball.