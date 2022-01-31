“Do I wanna do what Giannis Antetokounmpo did for Denver? Of course!”: MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic talks about his bond with the Greek Freak, after Nuggets take down the Bucks 136-100

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic talks about his bond with 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, after beating the Bucks

The Denver Nuggets made their way to Milwaukee last night, to take on the defending champions, the Bucks. After falling short 120-109 in their first meeting, the Nuggets came with the mindset to tie the season series, and they did exactly that.

In an overall dominant performance, the visiting Nuggets wiped the floor with the defending champions, beating them 136-100. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up his usual big numbers, the rest of the Bucks faltered, and could not shoot the ball. Giannis ended the night with 29 points and 9 rebounds. The Nuggets, on the other hand, won by a collective team effort, with 6 guys scoring in double digits. Nikola Jokic recorded 18 points, 9 rebounds, 15 assists, and 3 steals.

After the game, Jokic talked about the bond he shares with the Bucks’ MVP.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo and I share a special connection”: Nikola Jokic

During the game, we saw Giannis and Nikola Jokic share a few moments on the court. This piqued the media’s interest and after the game, they made sure to ask Jokic about the same.

Nikola Jokic talks about his bond with Giannis Antetokounmpo: “All international players have some kind of connection. He’s a great guy. I admire him. Do I want to do what he did, in Denver? Yes, I want to do it of course.” pic.twitter.com/xe8xJLmAFY — Dubs(37-13) (@dubs3000) January 31, 2022

Jokic also talked about how much he admires Giannis and what he’s done for the city of Milwaukee. Talking about the same, the Joker shared that he wants to do the same for Denver.

Nikola Jokic on admiring Giannis: “Do I want to do what he did, in Denver? Of course.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 31, 2022

With Jokic playing the way he is, and the Nuggets role players really maturing, if they can keep the roster together, this doesn’t seem too big of an ask. Jamal Murray is making tremendous progress on his ACL injury, and Michael Porter Jr. is set to make a comeback around the playoffs as well. Overall, the Nuggets currently are a playoff contender, but maybe a year or so down the line, could be a genuine championship threat to the others.