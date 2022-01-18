Basketball

“Do this for me, just let Dwyane Wade be the first here”: Gary Payton on how he sold Shaquille O’Neal on letting Flash be the main guy in the 2006 Miami Heat team

"Do this for me, just let Dwyane Wade be the first here": Gary Payton on how he sold Shaquille O'Neal on letting Flash be the main guy in the 2006 Miami Heat team
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
“Luka Doncic really has a higher 'Defensive Rating' than Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last 10 games!”: Numbers shockingly reveal that the Mavericks superstar leads the NBA in the advanced defensive stat
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Do this for me, just let Dwyane Wade be the first here": Gary Payton on how he sold Shaquille O'Neal on letting Flash be the main guy in the 2006 Miami Heat team
“Do this for me, just let Dwyane Wade be the first here”: Gary Payton on how he sold Shaquille O’Neal on letting Flash be the main guy in the 2006 Miami Heat team

The Miami Heat won their first-ever championship in 2006. Besides the dynamic duo of Dwyane…