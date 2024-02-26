Does Shaquille O’Neal Have a PHD and Other FAQs About Lakers Legend’s Degrees

Dec 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal attends the game between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Based on the insane amount of nicknames and monikers he has given himself over the years, it may be hard to believe that Dr. Shaquille O’Neal is not one of them. However, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is, in fact, a doctor with a doctorate under his belt from Barry University, Miami back in 2012. Here are some frequently asked questions about Big Shamrock a.k.a. The Big Cactus a.k.a. The Big Galactus, Shaquille O’Neal.

Does Shaquille O’Neal Have a Ph.D.?

After retiring from the league back in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal wasted no time in achieving his next goal, which was to get a degree. To answer the question, Shaquille O’Neal does possess a doctorate from Barry University. A doctorate and a Ph.D. are both known to be doctoral-level degrees. However, one distinction between the two is a Ph.D. is usually an academic degree whereas a doctorate can be both, academic or professional.

1. Which subject did Shaquille O’Neal earn his doctorate in?

Despite having been in the league in the past, Shaquille O’Neal managed to study and prepare for his doctorate for the past four and a half years. The Big Shaqtus got his doctorate in Organizational Learning and Leadership with a Specialization in Human Resource Development.

The title of O’Neal’s project was, ‘The Duality of Humor and Seriousness in Leadership Styles.’

2. What did Shaquille O’Neal study at LSU?

Shaquille O’Neal arrived at LSU as a five-star recruit out of high school. The Big Aristotle’s only aim at LSU was to play basketball. But the seven-footer did manage to complete his bachelor’s degree in General Studies from LSU.

3. When did Shaquille O’Neal earn his Bachelor’s degree?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SaycheeseDGTL/status/1455197734491803648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaq did not complete college when he left after three years to declare for the NBA draft in 1992. But knowing the importance of a good education, Shaq made sure to complete his B.A. degree from LSU and went back in 2000 to be called a graduate. The minor in his degree was Political Science.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OfficialNBABuzz/status/1570286066678267904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

4. When did O’Neal earn his Master’s degree?

He may have been a dominant force on the court but his resilience off the court does not get enough recognition. During the height of his NBA career, Shaq was not only giving his best on the hardwood floor but was also preparing for his Master’s degree from home.

During his transition from Los Angeles to Miami, the four-time NBA champion got his MBA degree in 2005, from the University of Phoenix.

5. Is Shaquille O’Neal studying law?

O’Neal has displayed interest in pursuing law as a subject. But as of November 1, 2023, there has been no confirmation of Shaq’s academic pursuits being underway once again.