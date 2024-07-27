mobile app bar

“Don’t Cheat Me Out Of The $1 Million”: Charles Barkley Sets The Record Straight On How Much TNT Paid Him

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Don't Cheat Me Out Of The $1 Million": Charles Barkley Sets The Record Straight On How Much TNT Paid Him

Charles Barkley. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley may officially be on his way to retirement now. The NBA legend has said on multiple occasions that this is likely his last year with TNT, which means that he will no longer be a part of Inside the NBA past this upcoming season. As heartbreaking as this is, there is still one good year left. And the former Phoenix Suns star is set to earn quite a bit of money from it, as Dan Patrick was forced to learn the hard way.

During his time on Patrick’s showBarkley was as candid as ever. As his host was looking to provide context to his guest’s situation, he mentioned that The Chuckster could earn approximately $30 million if he chose not to retire. However, the 61-year-old side-stepped the remark, simply saying that if he did come back, it would not be about the money.

Before this, Dan talked about how much he would be receiving during this upcoming NBA season for being on Inside the NBA, which resulted in a pretty funny interaction.

Dan: “You got one more year making $20 million!”

Charles: “Hey, 21 million Dan! Don’t cheat me out of the $1 million!”

Indeed, $1 million is not an amount anyone would want to see deducted from their paycheck, regardless of how much they may earn. That said, as Patrick mentioned, Barkley also stands to earn significantly more if he continues to be an analyst. And as it turns out, while the Round Mound of Rebound has announced multiple times that he is looking to retire, he has not stopped taking calls.

Barkley still speaking to all 3 networks

At the moment, NBC, Amazon, and Disney are in the pole position to acquire broadcasting rights to the NBA. While Barkley may currently be with Turner Sports, he did also reveal that he is taking calls from these companies, saying this on The Dan Patrick Show, 

“For the last three months, I have spoken to all three networks who got the NBA going forward… I’m gonna listen. I’d be stupid not to take their call.” 

And so, while it is still very likely that Chuck will retire, there is still a chance that he decides to continue being an analyst for the NBA. But as to where he will go, your guess is as good as our own.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these