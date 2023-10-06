“Don’t Lose Sleep at Night!”: Stephen A. Smith’s Relationship With LeBron James Gets ‘Cold’ Reply From Veteran ESPN Analyst

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently talked about LeBron James during GQ Sports’ ‘Actually Me’. One of the fans had asked him about the kind of relationship that he shared with the King. Smith revealed that their relationship was virtually non-existent, but the two were decent enough to be cordial to each other whenever they met. Smith, whose job often requires him to speak about James, claimed that LeBron sometimes likes the things he says about his game.

Other times, he does not. However, that appears to make little difference to Stephen A. Smith. The NBA analyst claimed that he does not lose sleep over what the 38-year-old thinks about his comments.

Stephen A. Smith claims relationship with LeBron James is non-existent

The GQ Sports segment included a fan segment where Smith was asked a range of questions. When asked about his relationship with James, he nonchalantly revealed that it was virtually non-existent.

Smith was asked the question via fans on Quora, and he ended up typing out his response for the viewers to see. Claiming that they kept their exchanges cordial and short whenever they met, Smith talked about how LeBron only likes a part of what he says about the player,

“Virtually non-existent. Cordial when we see each other. HI and bye, we keep it moving. He plays, I talk about how he plays. Obviously sometimes he likes it, sometimes he doesn’t. And I don’t lose sleep at night over either scenario.”

In typical fashion, Smith talked about his cold relationship with James. The two have been embroiled in a range of back-and-forths and arguments over the years, with Smith typically using his segments as a means to respond.

While he has obvious respect for LeBron’s plethora of NBA achievements, Smith’s occasional criticism of the player means that the two are hardly friends.

Stephen A. Smith thinks LeBron is the 2nd best player of all time

Smith had only recently talked in detail about where he thinks James ranks in the list of the best players of all time. Talking about how he has been a great role model for young black men everywhere, Smith claimed that he was second only to Michael Jordan.

He revealed that speaking from a purely basketball perspective, there were multiple reasons why MJ was the better player. However, for his contributions to the game and longevity, LeBron has staked his claim as the 2nd best of all time.

Furthermore, Smith talked about how his presence will be sorely missed once James eventually hangs up his boots. Hence, while there might be times when he has criticized the legend, Smith has some obvious respect for the LA Lakers superstar.