“Fred VanVleet has scored 30+ points in 6 of his last 8 games”: Raptors guard puts foot on accelerator as All-Star Weekend approaches, averaging 31/5/8 on 47/46/97 shooting

On his way to becoming the face of the franchise, Fred VanVleet looks like the Toronto Raptors’ new All-star point guard.

The Toronto Raptors welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Pelicans (14-26) were coming off a 101-96 home win over a depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday but had lost four of five before that.

With a comeback win over the undermanned Utah Jazz on Friday, led by VanVleet’s first career triple-double, the Raptors were on a 5-0 run.

Consecutive victories over Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers, making it to five straight wins just for the second time this season, the Toronto team is now 20-17 after the 105-101 win over the Pelicans.

This is their longest winning run of the season on the back of All-Star level performances by their new leader.

I told ‘em it’s all in the wrist, wrist 🔥 @FredVanVleet last 6 games: 31.2 PPG

6.7 APG

5.8 3PG

47/44/96% ⭐️RT TO VOTE ⭐️

#NBAAllStar | #FredVanVleet pic.twitter.com/hG4cyw0oZS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 10, 2022

Fred VanVleet for All-Star.

Fred VanVleet continued where he left off against the Jazz, the 27-year-old point guard had another 30-point game at night, making it his 5th one in the last 6-games. Having averages of 31/5/8 on 47/46/97 shooting in the last 8 games, he looks determined to make it to the All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Fred VanVleet has scored 30+ points in 6 of his last 8 games. It’s been nearly a month (Dec. 13) since he played a game in which he attempted fewer than 10 3s or made fewer than 4. He’s 47-for-103 (46%) over his last 8 games. All-Star. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 10, 2022

The role player from the 2019 Championship winning Raptors is enjoying the leadership role since Kyle Lowry’s departure in the off-season to the Miami Heat.

Fred has enjoyed being one of a few senior players in a very young squad and is leading them to what now looks like a Playoff or at least a Play-in spot.

The point guard from Wichita State who went undrafted in the 2016 Draft might or might not make it to the All-Star Game and the playoffs this season but has clearly shown the Raptors fans and the team management that he could be the new face of the franchise to build around.