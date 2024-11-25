‘Don’t This Dummy Coach Bryce?’: X User Livid At LeBron James Refusing To See Losses Through JJ Redick’s Perspective

LeBron James’ comments after the Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing loss to the Orland Magic seem to have riled up one particular X user. When James was asked for his response to JJ Redick’s comment about having sleepless nights analyzing a loss, the four-time NBA champion said he had no way of knowing what a coach goes through because he was just a player.

@ApexJones22 clearly took offense to what James said. He posted a video of the interview in the locker room, where Rachel Nicolls asked James if Redick’s style of working, poring over hours of game film after a loss, could be sustained over an 82-game season. James replied:

“I don’t know. I’m not a coach, Rachel. I don’t know, I’m a player. I ain’t never went home with a coach before after a game in my life.”

The user then added his own edit to the video, saying that Nicholls was asking LeBron his thoughts because he “personally hired JJ Redick”. His logic was that since James did a podcast with Redick, he should know what the coach’s thought process was like.

“The reason she asked you that shit was because didn’t you do a podcast with the n****a? Didn’t you personally hire JJ Redick? Remember the podcast where you and him sat down, sipping wine, and going back through your tattered a**, loser a**, quitter a** career, trying to clean up sh*t by changing the narratives on everything? That’s why she asked you that sh*t because she knows you capping.”

LeBron Separating Himself From JJ Redick The homie told me about this LeBron interview after the Magic loss. Watch Rachel Nichols, whom he's probably still upset with over her real Bronny take, ask him about JJ Redick dealing with losses. Bron tries to separate himself from JJ… pic.twitter.com/Pc9cX4PvOt — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) November 24, 2024

He attacked James further, questioning his “self-awareness”, while reminding everyone that LeBron had coached his son Bryce in the summer.

“Don’t this dummy coach Bryce in the summer? Actin like he can’t relate to a coach’s perspective…,” read the last of his vitriol-filled posts.

Furthermore, don't this dummy coach Bryce in the summer? Actin like he can't relate to a coach's perspective. Self Awareness Score: 0/100 — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) November 24, 2024

The Lakers are currently on a two-game losing streak. But that doesn’t change the fact that Redick, in his rookie season as head coach, has made significant progress, while revamping their style of play too.

Redick’s impact on the Lakers is clear

Redick was under a lot of scrutiny before the start of the season. Many people were of the view that the coach got the job because of his podcast with LeBron. However, the Lakers’ 10-6 start to the season has shown that there is serious merit in JJ’s coaching.

Not only has he won over a locker room that has been branded ‘difficult’ by the media, he’s also introduced set plays and runs that are way beyond anything the Lakers have implemented for a while.

Redick’s first move was to make Anthony Davis the hub of offense. Getting the ball to Davis in the high post is one of the Lakers’ favorite plays this season.

In most cases, Davis would back himself down into the paint to get a chance to score. Redick has, however, utilized Davis as a playmaker too, while the opposition players are bent on responding to the threat of a basket he poses. Davis can make great reads on backdoor cuts and his contribution as a passer often goes unnoticed.

A couple of Dalton Knecht baskets in the Lakers’ win over the Kings last night: — DK drains a 3 on a behind-the-back pass from LeBron — a great play sets up a DK dunk on a pass from Anthony Davis Knecht played 20 minutes and finished with 10 points on 4/7 shooting. pic.twitter.com/knTlR3SmYt — Josh Ward (@Josh_Ward) October 27, 2024

The modern NBA is perfect for JJ. His offensive plays are unpredictable and give the team several chances to score on a single possession. This unpredictability will come in handy during the playoffs.

Redick has also understood the value of consistently pressing the defense and has made use of rotations early on in his coaching tenure.

This is pure filth from JJ Redick to start the third quarter. A 1-4 High Iverson set with Reaves coming across, the play, AD cross screening for LBJ to go set an empty side slip screen for Reaves. Pocket pass from Reaves forces the Gobert help which sets up the AD lob. Whew. pic.twitter.com/tDgkNsF11d — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) October 23, 2024

The fact remains that the Purple and Gold are displaying great signs despite their two losses. Although it is too soon to tell, there is a good chance that the Lakers will be a formidable team in April and may even contend for banner #18.