mobile app bar

‘Don’t This Dummy Coach Bryce?’: X User Livid At LeBron James Refusing To See Losses Through JJ Redick’s Perspective

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ comments after the Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing loss to the Orland Magic seem to have riled up one particular X user. When James was asked for his response to JJ Redick’s comment about having sleepless nights analyzing a loss, the four-time NBA champion said he had no way of knowing what a coach goes through because he was just a player.

@ApexJones22 clearly took offense to what James said. He posted a video of the interview in the locker room, where Rachel Nicolls asked James if Redick’s style of working, poring over hours of game film after a loss, could be sustained over an 82-game season. James replied:

“I don’t know. I’m not a coach, Rachel. I don’t know, I’m a player. I ain’t never went home with a coach before after a game in my life.”

The user then added his own edit to the video, saying that Nicholls was asking LeBron his thoughts because he “personally hired JJ Redick”. His logic was that since James did a podcast with Redick, he should know what the coach’s thought process was like.

“The reason she asked you that shit was because didn’t you do a podcast with the n****a? Didn’t you personally hire JJ Redick? Remember the podcast where you and him sat down, sipping wine, and going back through your tattered a**, loser a**, quitter a** career, trying to clean up sh*t by changing the narratives on everything? That’s why she asked you that sh*t because she knows you capping.”

He attacked James further, questioning his “self-awareness”, while reminding everyone that LeBron had coached his son Bryce in the summer.

“Don’t this dummy coach Bryce in the summer? Actin like he can’t relate to a coach’s perspective…,” read the last of his vitriol-filled posts.

The Lakers are currently on a two-game losing streak. But that doesn’t change the fact that Redick, in his rookie season as head coach, has made significant progress, while revamping their style of play too.

Redick’s impact on the Lakers is clear

Redick was under a lot of scrutiny before the start of the season. Many people were of the view that the coach got the job because of his podcast with LeBron. However, the Lakers’ 10-6 start to the season has shown that there is serious merit in JJ’s coaching.

Not only has he won over a locker room that has been branded ‘difficult’ by the media, he’s also introduced set plays and runs that are way beyond anything the Lakers have implemented for a while.

Redick’s first move was to make Anthony Davis the hub of offense. Getting the ball to Davis in the high post is one of the Lakers’ favorite plays this season.

In most cases, Davis would back himself down into the paint to get a chance to score. Redick has, however, utilized Davis as a playmaker too, while the opposition players are bent on responding to the threat of a basket he poses. Davis can make great reads on backdoor cuts and his contribution as a passer often goes unnoticed.

The modern NBA is perfect for JJ. His offensive plays are unpredictable and give the team several chances to score on a single possession. This unpredictability will come in handy during the playoffs.

Redick has also understood the value of consistently pressing the defense and has made use of rotations early on in his coaching tenure.

The fact remains that the Purple and Gold are displaying great signs despite their two losses. Although it is too soon to tell, there is a good chance that the Lakers will be a formidable team in April and may even contend for banner #18.

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

Share this article

Don’t miss these