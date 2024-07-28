Draymond Green Cheers on Jazz Center for Physical Transformation for Summer League

The NBA’s Summer League has wound up as NBA teams tested their rookie talents before the 2024-25 season. Of the many standout talents that participated in the tournament, Utah Jazz center Kenneth Lofton Jr. definitely made an impression. While Lofton has always been a sought-after talent, his weight issues imposed a lot of doubts about his potential in the league.

However, this year, the 6’6″ forward got his act together and appeared physically transformed. Warriors forward Draymond Green also took notice of the change.

Right from his time at Louisiana Tech, Lofton Jr. has been must-watch TV. His body of work even got him a roster spot with the Grizzlies before his stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz. However, shoulder problems and weight issues prevented him from securing a guaranteed deal with either team.

So in March, Lofton Jr. told the media that he was going to “lock in”. And four months later, the results of his efforts are clear as day. The 21-year-old center revealed that he has lost over 20 pounds during his transformation.

Draymond Green recently took to his Instagram to shout out Lofton Jr. for his transformation. Recognizing the Jazz player’s efforts, Green wrote on his post, “Young Fella understands what it means and looks like to be a pro now! Love to see the growth!.”

Draymond Green cheers on Jazz’s young center Kenny Lofton Jr’s incredible transformation pic.twitter.com/rmb0HZpwvI — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 26, 2024

Green’s post succinctly put into words what every scout and executive across the league thought when they first laid eyes on the young star after his little sabbatical from the league.

Unfortunately, the Jazz recently waived Lofton and he is currently still hunting for jobs around the league. But with Green’s stamp of approval, the 6’6″ forward/center shouldn’t find it hard to secure a job, especially considering his unique ability to attract fans. However, the Summer League phenom needs to keep an eye on his weight as it tends to creep up on him.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s weight woes were serious.

The Grizzlies cut Lofton in December because of his weight issues, but the 76ers picked him up on a two-way deal that same month. His stint with Philadelphia didn’t last long either. By March, the former G-League star was out of a job again.

After these setbacks, Lofton decided to cut down on his weight. He even looked slimmer in the Summer League than when he played for Team USA’s U-19 team in the FIBA World Cup 2021. In that tournament, the Texas native even dominated 2023’s #1 pick Victor Wembanyama and led Team USA to the finals.

But despite his recent transformation and past accolades, Lofton is finding it hard to secure a stable spot in the league. Hopefully, he can find a stable roster spot soon. His two-way game can surely help some teams win more games in the coming seasons.