Draymond Green Earns “Unc Status” After His TikTok With Michigan State University Students Surfaces

The 2024-25 NBA season still has a few weeks to go before tip-off. And Draymond Green seems to be enjoying some time off at the Michigan State University. A video of Green performing at TikTok with Michigan State students has started making the rounds on social media and fans appear to have somewhat of a different take on it.

NBA players often go on lavish vacations during their time off. A grueling 82-game season, excluding the playoffs, tends to take a toll on athletes and the offseason is usually when they get some time to themselves.

However, Green decided to visit his college instead. A Michigan State alum, Green received star treatment from students during his time there. And one of the things the four-time champion indulged in was making a TikTok video.

Draymond Green doing a TikTok dance is the best thing you will see today 😂 (🎥 _agotmakeer/TT)

Since then, the video has blasted all over social media with fans coming up with different reactions.

One fan tweeted, “Dude is definitely on unc status .”

For those who are unaware of the term, ‘Unc’ is used to describe someone who has ‘Uncle Vibes’. The term is a vernacular slang that is used to refer to someone who is trying to act younger than his age. It can also be used as a term of endearment for an older, male friend.

Another fan commented, “Draymond trying to do a Tiktok with LeBron KD Curry.”

But that wasn’t all. Apart from being called old, some fans also noted how the Golden State veteran seemed out of shape prior to the upcoming season as well.

An X user wrote, “It’s crazy how he’s refused to get into shape since 2017.”

Whereas another fan said, “Boy better get in the gym before the season starts .”

This offseason wasn’t the most pleasant one for Green or any of the Golden State players. The Warriors star forward had quite a few words after his long-time teammate Klay Thompson left the team to join the Mavericks this offseason.

However, seeing how the team instantly chose to replace Thompson with a shooter like Buddy Hield, Green now seems to be in great spirits. Hopefully, Dray will maintain the same demeanor once the season starts.