Draymond Green Mocks NBA Refs with Repeated ‘Boom’ Exclamations After Tech Against Grizzlies

Draymond Green was at the center of controversy in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors veteran was handed a Flagrant 1 foul and a technical foul in the fourth quarter, the latter being for saying ‘Boom.’ Known for not letting things go easily, Green brought the same energy to the floor in the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old mocked the referees throughout the game for slapping him with an absurd tech in the last outing. How did he do so? By yelling the same word repeatedly that got him a technical foul against the Grizzlies.

Green hit two threes from the corner against the Kings. On both occasions, he yelled ‘Boom’ at the top of his lungs. The Warriors veteran was also heard yelling ‘boom’ after he made a successful pass to Stephen Curry which resulted in points for the team. It’s surely an interesting way to protest after only yesterday Green was unhappy with the tech he received.

While speaking to the media after the Grizzlies game, Green said that he doesn’t understand how saying ‘Boom’ can lead to a technical foul. He said, “I got a tech for saying boom! I say boom every time I make three. I got a tech for saying boom. When did they become so above the law that you can’t say boom?”

The four-time All-Star said that he has no hopes of the foul getting rescinded because it was unfair yet intentional to begin with. “I won’t hold my breath, I’ll die,” he added. Green has had his fair share of issues with the refs and their decisions, going as far as suggesting that the league should bring a new batch of referees.

Draymond Green’s disdain for the refs

In March 2024, when the Warriors were facing the possibility of not making it to the play-ins, Green lost his temper on the refs to make things worse. In the game against the Magic, Paolo Banchero drew a foul against Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors vet rushed to the spot and started arguing with the ref.

He was immediately handed a technical. But instead of getting him to back off, this decision infuriated him even more. Within seconds, he received another technical and was ejected. This happened in the first four minutes of the game. Green’s issues with the referees, however, go way back.

Draymond picked up two technicals and was ejected after having words with the ref pic.twitter.com/tn2muDIXGo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

During a 2018 interview with The Athletic, he had said, “They can get a new crop [of officials], a whole new crop. Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don’t work that way.” The four-time NBA Champion stated that this is ruining the game. The 34-year-old added that the league should find a solution to this and make it a priority.