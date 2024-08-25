Draymond Green Shares His All-Time Favorite Kobe Bryant Story

Kobe Bryant had a massive impact on many stars in the NBA today, who grew up watching the Lakers legend dominate the league. Draymond Green is no exception. Recently, the Golden State Warriors star shared his favorite moment with the Lakers legend. And incidentally, it was one where he was forced to guard the five-time champion on a game-winning shot.

On The Draymond Green Show, Green said that he was forced to guard Kobe on two occasions during a game. On both occasions, Kobe would take shots that could decide the game for the Lakers.

In Green’s words,

“My all-time favorite Kobe moment was when I got the stop on Kob, he slapped me on leg. I’m like ‘Yeah!’ He said, ‘That ain’t have nothing to do with you, young fella! I just missed.'”

Green then admitted that he did not play much in the game at all. The moment he stepped foot on the floor, he was asked to guard Kobe.

And when the Lakers legend missed a fadeaway jumper near the Dubs bench, Green admitted that he was ‘hyped’. But Kobe would soon deflate his excitement.

“Game-winning shot, Mark Jackson put me in, few seconds left in the game… I think I played 27 seconds that game. I think I had to get a stop to send the game to overtime, and then get a stop to win the game in overtime,” Green said.

“I was hyped when Kobe, in front of our bench shot the left shoulder turn around fade, patented fadeaway, miss!…’That ain’t have nothing to do with you young fella, I just missed,'” he added.

It may have been a bit unfair for Kobe to tell Draymond that his defense meant absolutely nothing. But then again, that was The Black Mamba for you. He said this not to underplay Green’s dedication. He earnestly believed it.

This display of Kobe’s cold-blooded assassin mentality is likely what made this moment Green’s favorite Kobe story of all time. And given just how incredible of an incident it was, it is very hard to blame him.

However, this isn’t to say that this version of Bryant was Green’s favorite. No, that honor is reserved for a certain other number.

Draymond Green picks #8 over #24

Kobe Bryant wore two numbers during his iconic career in the NBA. #8 came during the initial years of his career before he switched to #24.

Most consider both numbers to be just as iconic as the other. However, everyone has their favorites. And as Green explained, for him, it is #8.

“I got to go with 8. Because 8 is just such a huge part of my childhood. Like 8 is who I grew up watching, with the ‘Fro. And as you get older, you mature more. And I think 8 just didn’t give a damn about anything. 8 didn’t care what you thought, neither did 24 by the way. But, 8 man!”

Green then also revealed that Shaquille O’Neal is his favorite player of all time. And so, getting to see him play with this version of Kobe is also part of the reason why he prefers the #8 era of the Lakers legend.