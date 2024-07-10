Draymond Green’s Post for Chris Paul Has Former Warriors Champion Revealing His Feelings About Their Team Up

Chris Paul has officially joined the San Antonio Spurs this offseason. This marks the end of his incredibly short time as a Golden State Warrior, something that apparently leaves Draymond Green incredibly torn up. Recently, he talked all about it on The Draymond Green Show, to which Matt Barnes couldn’t help but react with his candid thoughts.

Green initially said that the Spurs had made a “genius move” by signing Paul. However, he also mentioned how much he enjoyed being in the same locker room as CP3 and how it was a bittersweet feeling to see him go. DrayMagic said,

“This is the part of business that suck. Like, one year with C [Chris Paul], and I’m like, ‘Man, I really love this dude. Like he incredible. One of the best teammates I’ve ever had. And then he gone! Nonethless, CP, Pop, still a genius. Pairing CP with Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] to teach that young fella the way CP, one of the greatest vets I’ve ever been around… that’s going to be great for Wemby!”

Despite feeling melancholic about the move, Green has given his blessing to Paul’s move to the Spurs. A champion with the Warriors in 2017, Matt Barnes latched on to Draymond’s comments and said,

“I knew yall would click. Y’all so much alike!!”

Matt Barnes was a teammate of Draymond Green’s when the Warriors won the championship in 2017. And of course, he was a key member of the Lob City Clippers, where he was likely one of Chris Paul’s closest teammates. Simply put, Barnes has spent enough time with both parties to have known ahead of time that the two would form a great friendship. However, dynamics do change when two players aren’t teammates anymore.

Will they be able to keep their bond as strong as it is today in the heat of rivalry? Or will it eventually wither away with time?