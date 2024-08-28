Draymond Green’s Stern Warning For Young Players Resurfaces After Angel Reese’s Podcast Announcement

Halfway through her first WNBA season, rookie Angel Reese surprised fans yesterday by announcing her podcast, ‘Unapologetically Angel’. However, this news brought to mind a disclaimer that Draymond Green shared earlier this year.

The Warriors forward was on Jeff Teague’s ‘Club 520’ when Green torched young NBA players for starting podcasts too early in their careers.

“I be excited as hell to see everybody doing their thing. I think it’s dope. But at the same time, I get a little worried that people be trying to do too much too soon.“

The 2017 DPOY started his own podcast after spending 10 seasons in the league, so he chimed in because of his first-hand experience in this field. Green explained that players who want to become media personalities should “make sure that you’re in the space to do it first.”

He further mentioned that he expected players to make a name for themselves on the court before venturing into other fields. In Dray’s words, “I love that you found something that you want to do, but you in Year 3 and ain’t done sh*t. Nobody really want to hear from you.”

An NBA update page shared Draymond’s words in response to Boardroom’s announcement of the ‘Unapologetically Angel’ podcast.

Of course, Draymond was mainly referring to the players in his league, and the media landscape surrounding the WNBA is rather different. While several podcasts are covering the happenings in women’s basketball, Reese might be one of the first active WNBA players to host their own talk show.

While some are worried about the 4x NBA champion’s words of caution, it helps to remember that Dray himself faced criticism for starting his podcast during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Of course, that postseason was a successful one for Green and his podcast also went on to win iHeartPodcast’s ‘Best Sports Podcast’ award in 2023. Maybe, Reese’s podcast will bring its own luck with it.

Episodes of ‘Unapologetically Angel’ will air every Thursday starting from September 5th and Playmaker, the company behind her “uncle” Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘The Big Podcast’, will be co-producing the show.

Along with her fellow All-Stars, Reese has also teased potential guests like Meg Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Emmy award winner Maya Reese (unrelated to Angel) will be the rookie’s co-host. Looks like the podcast offers a fun peek into the behind-the-scenes action for those wanting to learn more about the WNBA.