“Dunkin Donuts Are Just Cake!”: Charles Barkley, Who Received Dozens of Krispy Kreme Donuts on His 53rd Birthday, Explains Why They’re Superior

Charles Barkley is a man who has worn many hats throughout his lifetime. He is an NBA legend, a great businessman, and now a top analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA. To say, he has been successful across the board would be an understatement.

That being said, Chuck isn’t just limited to his role as a basketball phenom/businessman. He is also quite the food connoisseur. The man enjoys eating delicious food, and perhaps his favorite dish is donuts. In particular, Krispy Kreme donuts.

So, when Sir Charles was challenged by both Ernie Johnson and Ben Affleck with Dunkin’ Donuts, he just had to defend his brand. And, let’s just say he did a fine job of it, almost like a professional food critic.

Charles Barkley claims Krispy Kreme is the superior donut because Dunkin Donuts tastes like cake

Donuts are one of the most popular dishes on planet Earth. A ring-shaped type dessert, the donut is a staple in the United States. It is a fan favorite of many and is enjoyed across all age groups.

However, while it is loved by many, perhaps its biggest fan, is former NBA superstar Charles Barkley. The Round Mound of Rebound is obsessed with donuts, and his favorite by far is the hot and fluffy donuts from Krispy Kreme.

Sir Charles has boldly claimed, on several occasions that Krispy Kreme has the best donuts out there. But, that isn’t to say his assessment hasn’t been challenged before. In fact, on a recent episode of The Steam Room, both Ernie Johnson and guest, Ben Affleck tried to sell the idea of Dunkin’ Donuts to Chuck. An idea, that the Hall of Famer just wasn’t having.

“Well, first of all, Dunkin’ Donuts, they’re cake. They’re not donuts, they’re cake. I didn’t say it was bad, it’s just not as good. First of all, when you see that little hot sign, you’ve got to stop at Krispy Kreme. That’s unfair marketing. Nobody can resist a hot sign at Krispy Kreme. I’ve tried Dunkin’ Donuts. They’re good donuts, but they’re more cake.”

It certainly is a keen and well-thought-out critique from the Chuckster. But, then again, his judgment could be clouded by the fact that he once received a ton of Krispy Kreme donuts on his birthday.

Chuck received 53 dozen boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts on his 53rd birthday

There can be no denying Charles Barkley’s love for Krispy Kreme. However, his preference for the donut brand might be a tad bit biased. After all, Sir Charles may just be too used to the taste of them, after he received 53 dozen boxes of the same on his 53rd birthday.

Behind the scenes of last night’s epic doughnut prank 🍩😂 #HappyBirthdayChuck pic.twitter.com/1bJh43GEHm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2016

Safe to say, that was probably the best birthday gift Chuck ever got. And given the possibility that he ate all of them, it’s no wonder he can’t get Krispy Kreme off his mind.