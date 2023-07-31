“Dust Just Came Off That Lower Back”: 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal, Years After Retiring, Hilariously ‘Cussed Out’ His Chiropractor

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant forces the NBA has ever seen. Standing at 7’1″ and weighing close to 325 pounds, it’s safe to say he was and still is a big guy. However, despite spending 19 seasons in the league, Big Diesel was for the most part, unbothered by injuries. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean he had some pent-up tension in his body. The tension he relieved when he went to a chiropractor to get a couple of readjustments. The YouTube video of which saw him hilariously cuss out his chiropractor.

With 19 seasons under his belt, Shaq remained healthy for the longest time. Having had successful spells with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers, things took a turn for the worse in his final season. In his last year with the Boston Celtics, O’Neal’s Achilles gave in, forcing him into retirement at the age of 39.

Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but cuss out his chiropractor when he went for a readjustment

Playing in the NBA isn’t exactly easy on the body. Basketball is a rigorous sport that requires a great deal of athleticism. As such, being able to consistently play two to three seasons, let alone 19 is amazing in and of itself. And, this is exactly what Shaquille O’Neal did.

Shaq played for 19 seasons in the NBA, from 1992 to 2011, and in that time, he established himself as one of the greatest of all time. However, despite being 7’1″ and weighing 325 pounds, O’Neal rarely found himself on the injury reserve list. A feat that is quite remarkable given how frequently athletes of that size get injured.

But, that doesn’t mean his body didn’t feel the pain. Years after retiring from professional sports, the four-time NBA Champion decided that he needed to get his body checked out. So, he went for a visit to the chiropractor. What followed, was a session filled with the painful screams of The Big Aristotle, coupled with a few choice words for his chiropractor.

“Dust just came off that lower back!”

By the end of the session, Shaq was feeling as good as new, as he should. Especially, given the cracking sounds that filled the room every time the chiropractor went to work on him. And, while he may have cussed him out, there can be no denying that the professional had done his job well.

Shaq isn’t afraid to go to the doctor and even had hip replacement surgery done

Growing up, many people were afraid of going to the doctor. After all, going to the hospital usually meant there was something wrong with you. However, Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to visit the doctor. In fact, he is very open about his health and even shares pictures of his visits to the hospital.

Just a few months ago, Shaq even shared a picture of himself getting hip replacement surgery at the hospital. A post that many of his fans frantically worried about until he explained the situation.

It’s great to see Shaq taking the necessary steps so that he can maintain a healthy lifestyle. Even if it comes with a few cuss words and some scary social media pictures.