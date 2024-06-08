Dwight Howard Digs Up His Prediction After Celtics’ Dominant Win Over Mavericks

The exciting NBA Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics began with an excellent 107-89 victory for the latter. Given that many expected this to be a close series from the get-go, this sheer dominance from the Celtics was startling, to say the least. However, as he made very clear on social media recently, Dwight Howard was not moved in the slightest.

The 38-year-old has backed the Eastern Conference giants throughout this playoff campaign. So, their latest victory only added volume to his words, prompting him to remind the world of his adamant support.

The 2020 champion shared a post on his Instagram story which captured him warning the world of the surging Celtics late last month. Re-endorsing this verdict of his, Howard wrote, “I told y’all”. This garnered the attention of the NBA community, with a fan account later sharing a screenshot of his story on X (formerly Twitter).

@DwightHoward is trying to remind us about something pic.twitter.com/H27DiGqydj — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 7, 2024

His old prediction originally surfaced on X during the Eastern Conference Finals. After the Celtics took a 2-0 lead in the series against the Indiana Pacers, Howard alerted the viewers to keep a close eye on the franchise. Expressing his thoughts on this occasion, the 8x All-Star mentioned, “Don’t sleep on the Celtics”.

Don’t sleep on the Celtics — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 24, 2024

His recent declaration served as nothing more than an extension of his belief. And to be fair to the former NBA man, considering the prowess of the Celtics roster, his statement remains justified so far.

What else did Dwight Howard say about the Boston Celtics?

When a team sustains its dominance throughout the season, fans can often take them for granted. After all, their winning habit almost seems to take the thrill out of their clashes, prompting viewers to divert their eyes elsewhere for amusement. This has been the case for the Celtics since the very start of the season.

Howard attempted to outline precisely this during the conference finals series. He mentioned how the fans had stopped appreciating the franchise solely because of the high expectations around them. Expressing his thoughts on the Above the Rim podcast, D-12 stated, “I have to say this about the Celtics as a team. I’m sorry, we all ain’t been giving y’all enough credit. This team is rolling on all cylinders”.

Perhaps it’s time the NBA community acknowledged the Celtics for what they are – one of the most complete NBA teams in recent history. However, this won’t be nearly enough to satisfy fans of the franchise.

No, to do that, they need to win an NBA championship in the Jayson Tatum era. Fortunately for them, if Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks was any indication, the franchise is well on it’s way.