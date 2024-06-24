Dwight Howard Gets Candid About His Displeasure With NBA’s Top 75 Team

The NBA came up with its top 75 players back in 2021. A way to commemorate 75 years of the NBA, the anniversary team named the best 75 players since the start of the league. However, some big prominent names got snubbed, with Dwight Howard being one of them.

Dwight Howard recently responded candidly on being snubbed from the NBA’s Top 75. Taking his frustrations to his podcast, Howard responded honestly on Above The Rim with DH12.

“You know the way they did it, I was not happy about that…I ain’t gon lie, it kinda pissed me off, man. I ain’t gon front, I ain’t gonna front.”

Since being left off the NBA’s Top 75 list, Dwight Howard has been coming up with a list of his own. Instead, Howard was asked to give his top 10 players but even the mention of the Top 75 league brought back bitter feelings for D-12.

Howard went on to mention his disappointment and displeasure with being left off that list. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year then went on to explain how players should’ve been picked based on their impact on the hardwood floor.

“This is really about impact. This is not about who’s who to people. This is not about the big name…This is not about popularity. This is about what they actually did on the court, not off-the-court drama.”

Apart from Dwight Howard, numerous other players who have had next-to Hall of Fame careers were snubbed from the list as well. Players like Pau Gasol and Tony Parker are two names at the top of the list.

Both Gasol and Parker have six NBA championships between them, yet they did not cut. While they haven’t publicly said anything about being left off the list, Howard on the other hand has been quite vocal about it.

Other prominent names react to Dwight Howard getting snubbed

Dwight Howard being snubbed from the NBA’s Top 75 list drew reactions not just from the eight-time All-Star but also from his former head coach from his Orlando Magic days, Stan Van Gundy.

As per CBSSports, Stan Van Gundy took exception to Anthony Davis being selected into the Top 75 list over Dwight Howard.

“He was three straight years of Defensive Player of the Year. And then on offense, he’s still getting you 20 plus, and we didn’t even go to him. We weren’t throwing him the ball all the time to let him get numbers. But everything revolved around him.”

Even Howard’s former inter-conference rival, Dwyane Wade was baffled at D-12 being snubbed from the list.

“When you talk about these last 25 years, how many names can you think of and Dwight Howard’s name is not in there? And I know T-Mac should be in and other great players but Dwight Howard one for me was tough.”

"When you talk about these last 25 years, how many names can you think of and Dwight Howard's name is not in there? And I know T-Mac should be in and other great players but Dwight Howard one for me was tough."

Dwight Howard was a specimen when he came into the league. At the peak of his athleticism on both ends of the floor, Howard led the Magic to their last Finals appearance. It is a shame that the new Superman did not make the cut.