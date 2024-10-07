Dwight Howard Asks Fans to Name Their GOAT Following Bronny and LeBron James’ Lakers Moment Together on the Court

The basketball world has been waiting for the moment Bronny James shares the NBA court with LeBron James since the former got drafted. This highly-anticipated moment finally arrived during tonight’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Dwight Howard was among the numerous viewers left in awe of the moment.

The gravity of the occasion also prompted Howard to reconsider his stance on the GOAT debate.

JJ Redick switched to his second unit, which included Bronny, during the second period of the Lakers-Suns contest. LeBron was also deployed on the floor at one point in the quarter, making it a historic moment for the father-son duo.

Clips and photos of the two players standing next to each other went viral in no time. Howard also cherished this iconic moment on social media, sharing some of the clips on Instagram.

His Instagram post also consisted of a career comparison between LBJ and Michael Jordan. In the same graphic, details of their achievements were listed along with the update that the Lakers legend has had a son playing in the NBA. He then asked viewers to select their GOAT between the two legendary players, “Who You Got Now Lebron James Sr or Michael Jordan“.

However, it seemed like Howard has finalized his pick for the GOAT debate. The last photo in the slide of his Instagram post showed a screengrab of Howard’s quote-tweet of LeBron and Bronny sharing the floor. “GOAT Moment,” the 2020 NBA Champion had captioned the post.

Similar to Howard, many NBA fans could change their stance on the GOAT debate based on this historic occasion. Sharing the court with Bronny was very special for the four-time MVP. However, it is also a testament to the 39-year-old’s longevity and durability.

Howard didn’t regard LeBron as his GOAT previously

Dwight Howard has often chimed in on the GOAT title. But his picks have changed quite a few times.

A couple of months ago, the 2020 NBA champ backed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the prestigious title. Howard explained himself by claiming that the Hall of Famer had a decorated career in each “level” that he played.

But earlier in the year, the former NBA player had stated that Jordan was the GOAT. In the same podcast episode, Howard said that he believes LeBron could only dethrone His Airness if he won the 2024 title.

However, the LA side was handed a gentlemen’s sweep by the Denver Nuggets and had an early exit from the postseason. But Howard seems to have changed his mind following Bronny’s NBA Draft.