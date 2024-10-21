Dwight Howard Reveals JJ Redick Tried Recruiting Him to Duke

Dwight Howard has been on a quest to make a comeback in the NBA. He often plugs his name in conversations about different teams on social media to shoot his shot. However, when he recently met his good friend and ex-teammate JJ Redick, he put his aspirations aside to give the new Lakers coach a shoutout.

Howard posted a short video of their meeting on X, where the two were seen having a heartfelt conversation.

In the caption of the post, the 38-year-old recalled his memories with JJ from back in the day, when they were both young hoopers. It turns out, Redick tried to recruit Howard to Duke. But the 6’10 center had different plans for his career. He opted to get drafted in the NBA instead, skipping college.

Howard also mentioned eventually becoming Redick’s teammate in Orlando and facing the Lakers in the 2009 Finals, the same franchise that Redick is now the head coach of.

Howard wrote, “Good seeing you JJ. Talking to you brought back flashbacks of when you told me to come to Duke with you and next thing you know we were competing in the finals against the lakers now you’re the coach. I’m proud of you good luck this season.”

Good seeing you JJ 💪🏾Talking to you brought back flashbacks of when you told me to come to Duke with you and next thing you know we were competing in the finals against the lakers 😮‍💨 now you’re the coach 🙌🏾 I’m proud of you good luck this season 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fnIPwpqmz8 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) October 20, 2024

Towards the end of his high school tenure, Redick was a five-star recruit and one of the most popular high school athletes in the country. In 2002, he joined Duke and became arguably the most electrifying Duke Blue Devil of his era. As hated as he was in his college days, Redick’s talent was undeniable.

In 2004, Howard was drafted as the first pick by the Orlando Magic. Two years later, Redick joined the eight-time All-Star as his teammate. They lost the ’09 Finals to the Lakers in five games.

Dwight Howard predicted JJ Redick’s Lakers HC appointment

After Darvin Ham was fired by the Lakers earlier this year, there were several big names in contention for becoming the next head coach. With names like Dan Hurley and Sam Cassell in the race for the opportunity, very few people thought that Redick, who doesn’t have any prior coaching experience, would be able to become the ultimate choice.

Howard vouched for his ex-teammate to get the job in LA several times on his podcast. On an episode, he detailed why Redick would be the right man for the job. He said, “JJ Redick could be the new Pat Riley, starting off young, fresh with the hottest team in the NBA. JJ’s smart. He’s got the Duke pedigree.”

He claimed that Redick is one of the sharpest minds in the game and he’ll do great if he is offered that position. On June 24th, 2024, Redick made history by becoming the 29th head coach of the NBA’s most celebrated franchise.