Dwight Howard’s Ex Royce Reed Accuses Him of Faking Fatherhood for the Cameras

Dwight Howard is a father to five kids, with five different women. He had his first child with Royce Reed in 2007 named Braylon Howard. The common perception about the former Magic center is that he is a present father for all of his children, managing to stay involved in all their lives. However, during Reed’s conversation with Cam Newton on Funky Friday, she would go on to “expose” the 39-year-old.

She claimed that Howard is not what people believe him to be. She said that the NBA star doesn’t perform the duties of a father and every time he is around Braylon, he uses it as a photo op.

Reed recalled the time when Howard didn’t see his son for eight months, claiming that during that period, they had no contact with him. Reed said that despite living in LA, Howard claimed that she was denying him visitations. “[I was] forced to send your child to LA for six weeks, hadn’t seen their daddy in eight months,” Reed said.

As per Reed, when Howard got what he wanted, he was surrounded by cameras, which she believes was his trick to make him appear as a hands-on father. She said, “It was just nothing, and then…with all the cameras…whenever you do get that time, why is it always for the cameras? Why do we have to videotape everything? And then post, this is where I was with my kids.”

Reed then stated that after doing the photo op, Howard would ghost his family again, leaving no means to reach out to him. She questioned his intentions, asking if he was ever trying to be a father to their son or if it was all a façade for the public.

Royce Reed claims Dwight Howard faked his image

Reed said that Howard has been cultivating an image of a good father for himself for a long time. In reality, according to her, he has never really been involved in Braylon’s life. She believes that spending some time with his son every few months and doing it all in front of the camera did more damage than the 39-year-old understands.

It gave false hope to their son that his father would come back and spend more time with him when it wasn’t his intention from the beginning. She said, “It’s unfair to keep going in and out of a child’s life and giving him Disney dad and then thinking like, ‘When am I gonna go again?’ And then you don’t get to go.”

Reed thinks that if Howard chose one side to stick with, it’d have been easier for everyone involved to deal with the situation.