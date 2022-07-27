Dwight Howard’s love for exotic snakes made him lose a $50,000 lawsuit, thanks to 2 women speaking up

Dwight Howard is one of the most interesting players in the NBA. The intrigue surrounding him rose when he was sued by two women in 2020!

In 2004, Dwight Howard was drafted with the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic. He has had a topsy-turvy career since then, one that has lasted 18 seasons so far.

Over the course of his career, Howard has averaged close to 16 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks per game. His accolades include an NBA Championship, three DPOY awards, eight NBA All-Star appearances, as well as six All-NBA selections.

This amazing resume has helped him earn an impressive $245 million over the course of his career, not a small sum to say the least!

Dwight Howard’s $2.56M salary with the #76ers will raise his career earnings north of of $242M, which will pass Tim Duncan for 10th all-time.https://t.co/XvCYoyvomX — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 21, 2020

However, despite having earned so much money, Howard is facing a weird legal battle. One where he owes two women $50,000 for taking care of his snake.

Dwight Howard owes two women $50,000 after they took care of his exotic snake collection in 2020

In 2020, after winning his first NBA championship, Dwight Howard signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was given a one-year $2.5 million deal.

A small sum for a professional NBA player, but a huge amount for your ‘Average Joe’. This is why it comes as a surprise that Howard failed to pay two women he hired to do a rather unnatural job.

The former two-time DPOY was sued by Armica Nabaa and Kamisha Shelman for $50,000 and plus damages. Specifically, because he failed to pay them for taking care of his exotic snake collection!

It certainly is one of the more unheard-of jobs an NBA player has handed out. Nevertheless, it is one that certainly needs to be compensated.

