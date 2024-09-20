Dwyane Wade Admits To ‘Cheating’ On His 10 Minute Workout Routines

Dwyane Wade was a tireless worker and his work ethic resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and three NBA championships. However, the NBA legend admitted to falling victim to “cheating” on his workout routines. Wade took to ‘The Wine Down’ Podcast and opened up about his experiences whilst working out post-retirement.

“I was working out the other day. At the end of the workout, I was like, ‘Alright I’m gonna do 10 minutes walking up the hill on the treadmill and then I’m gonna do another 10 minutes walking up on the Stairmaster’… I’m ready to stop but I did it. But it’s been times where I’ve stopped that motherf***er and I’ve lost.”

The former Heat superstar showed signs that the average person who works a 9-5 can relate to. Despite going toe to toe with the greats of the NBA, Wade’s weakness lies in the stairmaster.

Despite being inactive from basketball, the 42-year-old is still in tremendous shape. In a recent photo shoot for Versace’s Underwear line, the 13-time All-Star showcased his outstanding physique.

From the untrained eye, Wade doesn’t look a day over 30. His emphasis during his NBA career regarding longevity has transferred into his workout regime post-retirement.

Wade’s focus on longevity

The eight-time All-NBA member played 16 years in the NBA. That is over three times the average career length which is 4.8 seasons. Wade prioritized the importance of longevity and reaped the benefits of it.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Wade opened up about his journey to strong health since leaving the basketball court. He said,

“Longevity is a day-to-day process. You can’t skip steps. I’m a routine person already because of my sport. I’m learning the things that I need for me, for my mental health, for my mental awareness… The health journey forces you to show up for you.”

Wade suffered injuries at the tail end of his career, which caused him to retire. With the knowledge he possesses now, he’s optimizing all the tools he can to maximize a healthy lifestyle.

“I’ve had multiple surgeries. I know what my bones and my joints feel like. I know what kind of energy makes me feel good about the day versus when I don’t have it. Now I’m able to find the best products to help me get there. It’s a lifetime thing now.”

Although his playing career is over, Wade understands the next stage of his life has commenced. To achieve the most he can in this new phase, health is even more important than it was during his NBA days.