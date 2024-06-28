Dwyane Wade Congratulates Bronny And LeBron James On ‘One Of The Dopest Moments’ In NBA History

Dwyane Wade has been very close to LeBron James and his family for quite some time now. So, when he heard the Los Angeles Lakers had drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he was always going to have something to say about it.

This is the first time in NBA history that a father and a son are on the same team. This did not get past the Miami Heat legend, as he immediately took to X [Formerly Twitter] to congratulate the father-son duo. He said,

“One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny! [Salute emoticons]”

One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny! 🫡🫡 https://t.co/zHSjK6albx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 27, 2024

This came as a response to a Bleacher Report post that contained a picture of LeBron James from way back in the day, holding a baby Bronny in his arms. The post put into perspective just how incredible this moment in NBA history really is. It will probably be a very long time before such a feat is ever replicated, no matter the sport.

There is a chance that LeBron James will retire from the sport of basketball after this season. Hopefully, this only happens after he and Bronny get their due flowers from the NBA community.

Bronny James and Dwyane Wade’s son played together in high school

Bronny James and Zaire Wade played on the same team not too long ago. Playing for the prestigious Sierra Canyon High School, the two prospects would have LeBron James and Dwyane Wade attending their games rather consistently during this time.

On one occasion, Wade even spoke to People Magazine about how his style of supporting his son was very different from James’s boisterous and outward style. He said,

“I self-talk all the time… I’m sitting over there and I’m like [to myself], ‘Don’t go crazy. Don’t go over there and choke the coach. Don’t go whup him up. Don’t go kick him. Don’t be this rough ass right now”

Being the doting father that he is, reactions of this nature are only understandable for Dwyane Wade. Still, the Miami Heat legend will still hope that he can one day repeat this actions of his, with his son in the NBA.

At the moment, things may be looking a bit unlikely for Zaire. However, in the NBA, absolutely anything is possible.