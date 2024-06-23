Dwyane Wade Digs Up Iconic ‘Good Vs Bad’ Commercial From His Prime Days

One would think winning NBA championships or MVP awards might be the only thing a former player may reminisce about. And when it comes to Dwyane Wade, The Flash has plenty of accolades to choose from. But recently, the Miami Heat legend went on to share an old Gatorade commercial from his playing days instead, highlighting his ‘Good & Bad’ side.

Dwyane Wade has been in plenty of commercials with ESPN, Foot Locker, and Nike to name a few. But turns out, that among his favorites is this 2007 commercial with Gatorade displaying his good and bad personas while on the court.

Wade captioned the video on his official Instagram stories as, “One of my favorite commercials.”

dwyane wade digs up his iconic good or bad commercial pic.twitter.com/TgcGYFPujf — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 22, 2024

If you see the video above, the commercial has the Heat trailing by two points with Wade bringing the ball up the court. His two personalities give him different approaches on how to get those two points to tie the game.

His ‘Good’ side tells him to get a nice, simple jump shot while the ‘Bad’ side advises him to drive to the rim and dunk on the defender. You can hear the good side saying, “Kiss it off the glass,” leaving the other persona perplexed.

Wade contemplates what move to go with and finally, he splits two defenders, drives to the rim, and posterizes the opposing big man. And by the end, even his good side agreed with Wade’s monster jam.

When looking back at Dwyane Wade’s career, despite being 6’4, Wade was one of the high-flying finishers in the league. While the three-time NBA champion did have a decent mid-range game, Wade never backed down from a big man challenging him at the rim.

But by the time Wade reached the twilight years of his career, he relied more on his shooting than athleticism. All players eventually bow to Father Time, and DWade was no different.

However, despite getting up there in age, Wade still had enough left in the tank to rise once or twice in every other game he played during his final years with the Miami Heat. So, in retrospect, the 13-time All-Star decided to go with his usual move on the court rather than relying on a ‘nice, decent jumper.’