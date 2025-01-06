Dwyane Wade Fails to Even Make Nuggets Legend’s Bench in Hypothetical Team

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored with ‘Dwayne Wade Blvd’ at halftime during a game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets legend Marcus Camby recently sat down for episode three of The Real Talk. During the show, he talked about his career highlights, picked his toughest competitors, and also played a ‘Start, Bench, Cut’ game. However, Camby made a shocking choice for his hypothetical team, snubbing Dwyane Wade from even being a bench player.

Camby was provided with two sets of three players to start, bench, and cut in his team. The game started with Kyrie Irving, Tony Parker, and Tony Allen as his options. The 50-year-old said that he would have to put Kyrie on as a starter, he’d bench Parker and Allen would be cut from the team.

On the second set, he received Allen Iverson, Mitch Richmond, and Dwyane Wade as options for his hypothetical team. Camby said, “I’m biased for the ’96 Draft. I’m gonna go with Allen Iverson one.” After picking AI as his starter, Camby once again let his bias take over as he picked Richmond over one of the greatest shooting guards of all time.

He said, “Mitch Richmond, he’s actually here, he’s a great player. A friend of mine. I’m happy to bench him.”

After that, he had no option but to cut Dwyane Wade from his team. Camby said, “Cut the last one, unfortunately.” He sounded apologetic for snubbing the three-time NBA Champion and 13-time All-Star for his good friend.

It’s pretty clear that Richmond didn’t make these decisions completely based on merit. So fans shouldn’t take offense that the Miami Heat legend was cut, because sometimes NBA players prefer their friends to be in the trenches with them instead of greater players they don’t know personally.

Dwyane Wade often gets picked in the ‘Start, Bench, Cut’ game

In his 16-year-long career, Wade made a massive impact on the next generation of players. The effect of this is visible every time a youngster talks about the three-time NBA Champion.

During an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast, Donovan Mitchell was asked to ‘Start, Bench, and Cut’ between three of the greatest shooting guards ever, Allen Iverson, D-Wade, and Tracy McGrady.

Spida said, “Gotta start D-Wade. I’d start Dwyane Wade. I’m gonna bench AI, I’mma trade T-Mac, and this kills me man. Because T-Mac is my guy with Adidas, and we went on a tour in China together. T-Mac is my dude. I dunno, I mean just those two out there.”

This also shows the difference in thoughts between the two generations as Camby had AI as his starter and he cut Wade from his team. Whereas Mitchell picked D-Wade to be his starter and benched Iverson.