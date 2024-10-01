mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade, Joel Embiid, and the NBA World Reacts to Dikembe Mutombo’s Tragic Passing Away

Nickeem Khan
Published

Dwyane Wade (L), Joel Embiid (C). Dikembe Mutombo (R). Credits: Imagn Images

Legendary NBA big man Dikembe Mutombo, unfortunately, passed away today at the age of 58 because of brain cancer. Apart from his tremendous defensive skills, his welcoming aura brought many people together. In the wake of the heartbreaking news, the NBA world reacted.

Stars of the present and past shared heartfelt condolences to the Mutombo family. Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to remember ‘Mount Mutombo’. He captioned,

Wade’s post was a repost from Pistons great, Isiah Thomas. ‘Zeke’ took to Instagram to remember the Hawks’ big man.

 

During the Sixers media day, Joel Embiid shared with reporters the emotions that he’s currently experiencing following the passing of his idol. He said,

“It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans… Aside from what [Dikembe Mutombo] accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court.”

Mutombo was one of the first dominant African players. The Congo-born star inspired the next generation of African basketball on the court, and was extremely involved off the court.

Additionally, Serge Ibaka voiced the impact the fellow Congolese star had on his life. The 2019 champion praised the ‘African Icon’.

An international star, Pau Gasol, provided words of endearment for the NBA legend, stating he, ‘Will never be forgotten’.

Teammates on the Rockets, Shane Battier and Tracy McGrady shared wholesome words to honor one of their “all-time favorite teammates”.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also expressed words regarding the life of Mutombo, considering him, ‘One of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever known’.

Mutombo was a trailblazer for African basketball

Mutombo was one of the best defensive players in the league’s history. Throughout his 18-year career, Mutombo won four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He currently stands second all-time in blocks, which isn’t close to being jeopardized.

Additionally, he was one of the first African-born players to make the NBA. His presence influenced an entire generation. Congo wasn’t known as a basketball country. Today it is home to quite a few NBA players, including Jonathan Kuminga and Bismack Biyombo.

However, Mutombo’s impact spans across the entire continent. He pioneered the way for players such as Pascal Siakam, Ibaka, and Embiid.

As a result, Mutombo’s passing left the NBA world in mourning. His legacy as a legendary shot blocker will live on forever, but he will always be remembered as a kind person and one who actively tried to help people less fortunate than himself.

