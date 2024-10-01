Dwyane Wade, Joel Embiid, and the NBA World Reacts to Dikembe Mutombo’s Tragic Passing Away

Legendary NBA big man Dikembe Mutombo, unfortunately, passed away today at the age of 58 because of brain cancer. Apart from his tremendous defensive skills, his welcoming aura brought many people together. In the wake of the heartbreaking news, the NBA world reacted.

Stars of the present and past shared heartfelt condolences to the Mutombo family. Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to remember ‘Mount Mutombo’. He captioned,

Dwyane Wade on his IG on Dikembe Mutombo's untimely death pic.twitter.com/81ncjTJPhU — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 30, 2024

Wade’s post was a repost from Pistons great, Isiah Thomas. ‘Zeke’ took to Instagram to remember the Hawks’ big man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isiah Thomas (@isiahthomas)

During the Sixers media day, Joel Embiid shared with reporters the emotions that he’s currently experiencing following the passing of his idol. He said,

“It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans… Aside from what [Dikembe Mutombo] accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court.”

Mutombo was one of the first dominant African players. The Congo-born star inspired the next generation of African basketball on the court, and was extremely involved off the court.

Additionally, Serge Ibaka voiced the impact the fellow Congolese star had on his life. The 2019 champion praised the ‘African Icon’.

You paved the way for me and for many Congolese and African youth with your legendary basketball career and charitable actions. You are an @NBA legend and an African icon and that will inspire the many coming generations. Rest In Peace Dikembe Mutombo.🙏 @NBA_Africa pic.twitter.com/gMpWlonmis — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) September 30, 2024

An international star, Pau Gasol, provided words of endearment for the NBA legend, stating he, ‘Will never be forgotten’.

I was very sad to hear about Dikembe Mutombo's passing. Dikembe was not only great on the court, but a force for good off it, admired and loved by those who got to know him. His smile, his values and his dedication to basketball, as well as to helping others, will never be… pic.twitter.com/KZaOSAXVGE — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 30, 2024

Teammates on the Rockets, Shane Battier and Tracy McGrady shared wholesome words to honor one of their “all-time favorite teammates”.

Deke, my brother, you are one of my all-time favorite teammates. Your Hall of Fame laugh and smile will never be forgotten. I'll always remember you yelling at the pilots "Get this bird right!!!!" whenever we hit turbulence. You are a legend in every regard. Rest Easy ♥️ — Shane Battier (@ShaneBattier) September 30, 2024

Tmac on Dikembe Mutombo's death 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/NGG5cnDrcM — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 30, 2024

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also expressed words regarding the life of Mutombo, considering him, ‘One of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever known’.

.@stephenasmith remembers Dikembe Mutombo ❤️ "No matter what you know about him as a basketball player, he was an even better human being. … One of the most beautiful, beautiful human beings I've ever known." pic.twitter.com/kkofBF3wAI — First Take (@FirstTake) September 30, 2024

Mutombo was a trailblazer for African basketball

Mutombo was one of the best defensive players in the league’s history. Throughout his 18-year career, Mutombo won four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He currently stands second all-time in blocks, which isn’t close to being jeopardized.

Additionally, he was one of the first African-born players to make the NBA. His presence influenced an entire generation. Congo wasn’t known as a basketball country. Today it is home to quite a few NBA players, including Jonathan Kuminga and Bismack Biyombo.

However, Mutombo’s impact spans across the entire continent. He pioneered the way for players such as Pascal Siakam, Ibaka, and Embiid.

As a result, Mutombo’s passing left the NBA world in mourning. His legacy as a legendary shot blocker will live on forever, but he will always be remembered as a kind person and one who actively tried to help people less fortunate than himself.