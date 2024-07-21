Dwyane Wade Predicts A 2024 Team USA Documentary Being Made 20 Years From Now

The 2024 US Men’s Basketball Team is among the strongest international squads ever assembled. The 1992 Dream Team and the 2008 Redeem Team are the only other rosters remotely comparable to the one heading to the Paris Olympics. The team will likely obliterate the competition and return home with a gold medal, and Dwyane Wade is confident their exploits will get a documentary.

Advertisement

The Hall of Famer shared his prediction on X, formerly Twitter, after Team USA’s 16-point comeback win over South Sudan. The superteam was seemingly on the verge of suffering a shock defeat in their exhibition game against the African nation. They trailed by 14 at halftime but mounted a comeback and took a two-point lead. But a three-pointer from JT Thor saw them trail by one point with 20 seconds left.

However, James came to his nation’s rescue as he muscled to the basket and banked a layup on the game’s penultimate possession. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who finished with a team-high 23 points, thoroughly enjoyed the game. On his way back to the locker room, the 39-year-old said,

“Imma be honest. I like those ones better than the blowouts. At least we get tested, I like getting tested, baby.”

This documentary in 20 years will be insane! https://t.co/J8NEZA1kde — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 21, 2024

Wade reshared the post and wrote, “This documentary in 20 years will be insane!” The Miami Heat icon knows a thing or two about being part of documentaries about star-studded international rosters.

He played for the 2008 US Men’s Basketball Team, dubbed the “Redeem Team.” The roster, led by James and Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, went to Beijing and won gold without losing a single exhibition or tournament game.

Cameras followed the squad from the time they assembled in Las Vegas for training camp and a documentary called the “Redeem Team” about their journey was released 14 years later. Having already been part of that documentary, Wade knows that the dynamics of how an international superteam functions make for an intriguing watch.

The Hall of Famer is excited to see the behind-the-scenes footage of the 2024 US Men’s Basketball Team’s training camp and their exploits in Paris. If James’ incredible game-winner against South Sudan is a sign of things to come, the documentary will likely be better than the ones about the 1992 Dream Team and 2008 Redeem Team.