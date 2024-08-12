Dwyane Wade Provides His Unique Outlook On Color Commentary As A Former Player

Dwyane Wade looks on from the media bench during the first half between Canada and Greece during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade was present at every game Team USA played at the Paris Olympics. However, he wasn’t there as a supporter. The Hall of Famer had his first experience as a color commentator for NBC and by all accounts, did a terrific job.

Wade’s excellent performance was no surprise given how stoked he was about the opportunity. In an episode of The Why podcast filmed before the Paris Olympics, he discussed how excited he was to commentate. He said,

“I love basketball, so, obviously I talk about it often. But to do it in that setting, that atmosphere, it’s a lot going on. So, I’m looking forward to the challenge of just getting to work a little bit and bringing my perspective to the game…People respect a former player to be real critical of what he’s seeing because they’re not you.”

The three-time NBA champion outlined what he would do differently than other color commentators to stand out. He said,

“I look forward to…just bringing some color to like, what coaches are doing, what they’re thinking, referees are thinking, doing, why they’re calling the game this way, whatever the case may be. Just to give a little bit more info to the untrained eye, basketball fan.”

Wade did exactly what he said he would. His insights, analysis, laid-back demeanor, and a myriad of excellent one-liners earned him universal praise from fans, analysts, and former players. His chemistry with his partner Noah Eagle was also terrific.

Fans showered the 27-year-old play-by-play commentator with acclaim and in an interview with Today, the Heat icon also paid homage to his colleague. He said,

“I have an amazing partner next to me, Noah Eagle. Shoutout to Noah and the entire team at NBC.”

Wade and Eagle’s excellent work in Paris could land the duo a permanent gig with NBC. With the NBA returning to the network’s airwaves in 2025, they could become their main commentary team.

The Hall of Famer has already been on TV as an analyst on TNT. Given how much he enjoyed his stint as a color commentator during the Olympics, it wouldn’t come as a shock if he opts to take it up full-time.