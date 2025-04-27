Dwyane Wade Urges Lakers Stadium Crypto Arena To Sponsor His ‘Wy Network’

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; Dwyane Wade looks on from the media bench during the first half between Canada and Greece during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Since bidding farewell to the game, Dwyane Wade has fully embraced life as a full-time entrepreneur. In just a few short years, he’s become one of the most successful athlete-turned-businessmen. Wade has built an impressive portfolio that ranges from NBA ownership to media ventures. The NBA legend never misses an opportunity to make more money.

Given his decorated career and championship pedigree, Wade is naturally expected to deliver some of the best playoff analysis. He has been through the grind and knows exactly what it takes to win at the highest level.

On a recent episode of his podcast ‘Time Out,’ the NBA legend discussed the Lakers-Timberwolves series. So far, the Wolves are leading the series 2-1, and Wade had some ideas to share with the Lakers about how they can turn things around. But before he could say his piece, Wade’s inner entrepreneur made an appearance first.

After mistakenly calling Crypto.com Arena, the Staples Center, he stated that his network is open for sponsors if they want to put their name on his network. Wade said, “You know what, we also got our own network. If y’all want to sponsor, we’re open, Crypto.” Other than the quick network plug, the point that Wade was trying to make was about Luka and LeBron taking control of not just their team but the game itself together.

Wade’s business instincts have been nothing short of elite. Not only is he a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, Chicago Sky (WNBA), and Real Salt Lake (MLS), but he’s also launched the Wy Network. The network is named after the unique spelling of his first name, ‘Dwyane,’ where the letter ‘Y’ comes before ‘A.’ If this move works out and he gets a sponsorship from Crypto.com Arena, it’ll be massive for his network.

Dwyane Wade had to learn how to manage his money

Today, Wade stands tall as one of the smartest athletes turned businessmen in the game. However, the 13-time All-Star wasn’t born ready for these things. While speaking with CNBC last year, he revealed that before making his NBA debut, he had no idea how he’d manage the millions of dollars he was about to earn.

He said, “I came into the league as someone who had never really handled more than $500 at a time, and [suddenly] I’m making millions of dollars… It’s not that I didn’t have good people around me. It’s that no one was making the level of money that I was making.” With time, he learned not only about managing his money but also how to grow his empire.

Other than investments in three sports teams, Wade also has a long-standing partnership with Li-Ning, the company that makes his signature shoes, Way of Wade. He has partnered with Patricof Co., MISSION, Stance, BallerTV, and Versace and is an investor in brands like Daily Harvest and Bombas Socks. He also co-founded ‘Proudly,’ a brand focused on skincare and haircare products, with his wife Gabrielle Union.