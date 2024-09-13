Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Had an Adorable Reaction to Trying Oysters For the First Time

Dwyane Wade is known to many as a 3x NBA Champion and a First Ballot Hall of Famer, but these days, he just wants to be known as a good father. He has 4 children with three different women, but his youngest daughter, Kaavia is his pride and joy. The 5-year-old has her own Instagram account, and this is where she posted a video of her trying out oysters for the first time.

Advertisement

After her first sniff of the dish, her open-mindedness toward trying the food began to waver.

“Oh no! I don’t want to!” Kaavia said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)

In the same fashion as many adults when they try oysters for the first time, Kaavia was not enjoying herself.

She began with an exuberant attitude, prepared to indulge in the unfamiliar food. Once she smelled the oyster her entire demeanor changed. Following her first taste, it was apparent she regretted her decision instantly.

Her mother, actress Gabrielle Union, couldn’t help but laugh in the comment section to the reaction her daughter had.

Gabrielle Union on Kaavia trying her first Oyster ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/3dxZTOqjlI — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 12, 2024

Gabrielle was the one recording the video and posted it to her daughter’s account, which is managed by the former actress and her husband. Gabrielle’s reaction was one of pure joy, as if knowing her daughter wasn’t going to enjoy the oyster.

Many found the same joy from Kaavia’s reaction as her mother did. One person commented, “Girl, I understand! It’s a no for me too!!”

Another person applauded Kaavia’s eagerness to step out her comfort zone, “Trooper for trying!!!”

It’s great to see the Wade family in high spirits and that Kaavia carries the same courage her father did on the basketball court. Albeit, for trying an oyster.