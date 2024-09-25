Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia’s Adorable Video With Sister Zaya Makes Zaire Wade Homesick

The Wade family is one of the most tight-knit families. Dwayne Wade has enabled his children to express themselves freely on social media. His youngest daughter Kaavia, shared a heartwarming post with her sister, Zaya, which left Zaire feeling homesick.

Although Kaavia is only five years old, she has earned quite the following on Instagram with 1.8 million followers. In the latest post, she shared an adorable interaction with her older sister Zaya, that was captioned,

“Sister, sister.”

The post featured Kaavia and Zaya participating in a social media trend featuring a recreation of an older picture. Kaavia can be seen adorably looking up at her elder sister, Zaya, in admiration. However, the post gained the attention of older brother Zaire Wade, who expressed his emotion in the comments.

“Miss yall”

Zaire really seems to be missing the family pic.twitter.com/bgl2tfkMEj — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 24, 2024

The former high school basketball star has been away from home pursuing his basketball dreams. Despite playing in the G-League, Zaire could not find a home in the NBA, forcing him to play overseas.

Zaire’s basketball journey

Following his short stint with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League, Zaire set to Africa to join the BAL. After just one season with the Cape Town Tigers, Wade took his talents to Asia.

In April of 2024, Zaire joined the Macau Black Bears of the ASEAN Basketball League. Although he was away from home in China, his father built quite a reputation with his Way of Wade brand with the shoe company Li-Ning.

The life of a professional athlete consists of constantly traveling away from one’s family. Zaire is experiencing the same conflicts his father faced, but the emotions are amplified since he isn’t playing domestically.