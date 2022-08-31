Dwyane Wade’s teammate thinks 6’6″ Michael Jordan wouldn’t be able to score on 6’11” Giannis Antetokounmpo

Another day, another opinion. This time Jason Williams thinks Michael Jordan would have a hard time scoring against the Bucks!

Jason Williams was a phenomenal player during his time. So good that he was given the nickname “White Chocolate” during his time. With flashy handles and an eye for the pass, Williams was a star. He also won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.

Being Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal’s teammate does give you a lot of credibility, however, your opinion might be overvalued. Jason Williams has come out and said that Michael Jordan would have a hard time today.

While a lot of players of today’s generation think they are better than the past and the “always better than the previous generation” school of thought would suggest that is true, there are certain players that are exceptions.

Michael Jordan is far and out the one player who would thrive in any era. But what did Jason Williams say? And what makes him think that Jordan would have a tough time surviving now?

Also read: White Sox player tried using Billionaire Michael Jordan’s influence to escape a speeding ticket

Jason Williams says it’d be harder for MJ to score in this era “It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He’s not scoring as easy today as he did back then” (@PlayersChoice_) pic.twitter.com/Jr74NxREGe — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 31, 2022

Jason Williams thinks Michael Jordan would not be able to score as easily against teams like the Bucks

While it might be foolish to dismiss this altogether, let’s take a look at why he made such a statement. Firstly, Jason is right about one thing. The interior defense system that the Bucks employ is remarkably good.

A perimeter guard such as Holiday acts as your first line of defense while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are waiting inside as the final barrier. This can stifle most guards and despite a lot of craftiness, they will have to look for an outlet pass.

Jason Williams knows interior defense https://t.co/BjpYcQ5ZUE — Bango Burner 🦌 (@BangoBurner_) August 31, 2022

However, this is Michael Jordan we are talking about. The players he was up against were of a far greater caliber than a center like Brook Lopez. Not to mention the sheer skill that Jordan possessed is leagues ahead of most guards in the NBA today.

Bigs Michael Jordan had to play against: David Robinson

Shaquille O’Neal

Patrick Ewing

Robert Parish

Alonzo Mourning

Hakeem Olajuwon

Dikembe Mutombo Jason Williams thinks MJ would have trouble with….Brook Lopez? https://t.co/J2E4TDbFmi — Dom / BBall Talk (@DominickNBA) August 31, 2022

While there are a huge number of factors that can influence his output today, we can be sure of one thing, it’s Michael Jordan, he will be great no matter what.

As for Williams’ opinion, we will leave that one open for debate. What do you think? Does Jason have a point? Or is Michael going to be dominant irrespective of the era?

Also read: 6’6″ Kobe Bryant showed 6’9″ LeBron James who was Michael Jordan’s true successor in typical Mamba fashion