Eddie Johnson Thinks Kevin Durant Should Be at the Top of the MVP Ladder

The Phoenix Suns are on a roll. With the longest winning streak in the league so far, they’re sitting at the top of the Western Conference charts. Going 7-1 early into the season must be doing wonders for the team’s confidence. We are seeing hints of it in how the Kevin Durant-led team is playing, producing one nail-biter after the other.

After witnessing KD’s greatness in the last game against the Miami Heat, NBA legend and Phoenix Suns analyst Eddie Johnson took to social media to give him an MVP shoutout. The 65-year-old believes that not only should KD be in the MVP conversation, but he should also be given the top spot in the Kia MVP ladder.

He wrote, “KD. Should be residing on top of the MVP list right now!”

As of now, the likes of Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum, among others, are being recognized as early MVP candidates because their past season’s feats. However, there’s surely a space open for Durant, considering how consistent he has been with his performances so far.

KD. Should be residing on top of the MVP list right now! https://t.co/K6OtPt5Dk4 — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) November 7, 2024

Coming off a gold medal run in Paris earlier this year, KD is averaging a decent 27.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks, shooting 55.1% from the field and 42% from behind the three-point line.. Nothing extraordinary in today’s league, but MVP-worthy for the leader of the Western Conference’s #1 seed.

The Kia MVP ladder hasn’t published any rankings yet since it’s still too early. But KD is on their 15-man list of MVP favorites for the season.

Being a part of a system that supports his style of playing has helped KD immensely. If the Suns continue to dominate the same way they have and maintain their top spot throughout the season, it’ll further strengthen Durant’s chances of winning another MVP title.