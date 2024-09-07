Elon Musk’s One Word Take On Shaquille O’Neal’s One Of A Kind Tesla ‘Cybertruck’

Shaquille O’Neal has always been one to flaunt his extravagance when it comes to his garage. It’s no different when it comes to him showing off his most recent purchase from Tesla with help from Effortless Motors. Given his 7 foot 1 frame, a Cyber truck was the obvious choice, with a few modifications. These modifications seemed to have caught Elon Musk’s eye as well.

A man of many words, Musk was surprisingly short in his reaction to Shaq’s ‘Cyber truck’. “Nice,” was what the Tesla Motors CEO could muster when reacting to O’Neal’s one-of-a-kind purchase.

Nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2024

The modifications Effortless Motors made to the vehicle make Shaq’s truck one of a kind. He took to his Instagram to show off what makes this specific car special. The two main features that Effortless Motors has taken quite a bit of pride in are the material with which the car is made and the widebody kit.

SHAQ just took delivery of his second Cybertruck aka “CyberDiesel” It’s a Custom Cyberbeast rocking @UnpluggedTesla INVINCIBLE front & rear carbon fiber fender flares 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gxdRFPLbks — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) September 7, 2024

Tesla Cybertrucks are made of stainless steel, but this is reinforced with carbon fiber and the widebody kit gives the vehicle even more of a dominating presence on the road. Not to mention the black-on-black paint job separates it from any other car of this make.

The fact that this ‘Cybertruck’ is technically a ‘Cyberbeast’ makes it even better. The main difference between the two is that the latter has a more powerful motor. The Cyberbeast is powered by an 845 horsepower tri-motor while the ‘Cybertruck’ is powered by a 600 horsepower dual motor.

One common misconception, however, is that the Cyberbeast is larger than the Cybertruck when this isn’t the case. Both are the same size and only slightly vary depending on the air suspension units involved.

How did Shaq get an in with Effortless Motors?

Shaql initially never liked Tesla. He was once quoted as saying, “Going for all Challengers, all Hellcats, all Camaros, all Ferraris, all Lamborghinis. And the ones that I hate, you goddamn Teslas. Don’t mess with me.”

The Lakers legend had a change of heart when he found out about Effortless Motors through a sketchy situation between them and LeBron James. The company falsely put out a statement claiming they were delivering a car to James and James took to his socials to clarify that he didn’t even know who they were.

Instead of being wary, Shaq took to his podcast a couple of months ago to say that he contacted them for a custom Tesla Cyberbeast. His reasoning behind this was that if someone as large as LeBron could fit in there, why couldn’t he?

Shaq explains how he got his Cybertruck on his podcast pic.twitter.com/ltheA34WAa — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) July 22, 2024

Of course, as established earlier, there is no difference in size between the Cyberbeast Shaq received and the ones that are standard issue. Whether he knows this or not is unknown. But if Shaq is happy with the purchase, who are we to judge?