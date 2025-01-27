“Erase This Take My Guy Kills Your Credibility”: Stephen Jackson Goes At Former Ball Player For ‘Disrespecting’ Tracy McGrady

NBA fans are well aware that Tracy McGrady’s resume isn’t the most accurate representation of his talent. But to say that he was overrated in his time is simply wrong. Widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers of all time, there are very few players in the league today who could match up to him. However, former basketball player Jermaine Womack thinks that T-Mac is overrated.

Advertisement

For his outrageous statement, Womack received comments from Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes, and more, who defended T-Mac. In a video uploaded to Instagram by Entirely NBA, Womack can be heard giving his reason for calling him overrated.

He still believes that T-Mac had the right skill set, but his output was subpar at best. Womack said, “I think Tracy McGrady is a little bit overrated as a scorer. You guys look at skill set and you guys minimize his production.” Womack believes that T-Mac took a lot of bad shots to be considered one of the best scorers ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entirely NBA (@entirely.nba)



He questioned T-Mac’s efficiency by bringing up his 41.7% field goal in 2004 when he won his second scoring title. However, Womack conveniently left out the fact that in the previous four seasons, McGrady shot over 45% from the field. He also questioned his Hall of Fame induction on the podcast. This ticked off Jackson and he took to the comment section with a response.

Stephen Jackson on IG pic.twitter.com/it3UMmdOIv — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) January 27, 2025

He wrote, “Erase this take my guy. Kills your credibility. @tmac213 is one of the best scores ever. Smdh.” Barnes also left a comment on the video, he posted a facepalm emoji, which showed his disappointment. Womack’s assessment of McGrady’s career and legacy is not inaccurate. There’s no denying that post-injury his efficiency took a hit and he wasn’t the same player anymore.

But to question his position as one of the greatest scorers of all time can’t be justified. Fans were quick to remind Womack that contrary to his opinion, the late, great Kobe Bryant always had high praise for him.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he said, “There’s a lot of guys, but the guy that always gave me the most problems, actually, was Tracy McGrady. He had all the skills and all the athleticism, but he was 6’10”, and he was really tough to figure out.” The Lakers legend also gave him a shoutout in his book ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.’