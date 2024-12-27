Ex NBA Star Believes More Players Would Be Successful If They Copied Josh Hart’s ‘Motor’

Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) grabs a rebound in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In the final minutes of the Christmas Day matchup against the Spurs, Josh Hart emerged as the hero for his team. The 29-year-old helped to keep possession of the ball, which resulted in a three-point win for the New York Knicks. Former NBA star Antonio Daniels was highly impressed by Hart’s heroics, and he heaped praise on the Knicks star during his conversation with Rob Perez on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Daniels said Hart’s mentality is commendable as it allows him to push his body in crunch time. Even though Jalen Brunson is the star player on the Knicks roster, Hart sees himself as a star within his role.

The former NBA star said, “If more players thought this way, more teams would be successful. What you do with your body starts with your mind. The thing I love about Josh Hart is whether he was in LA, or he was in New Orleans, or whether he was in Portland…and now in New York, he is a star within his role.”

Daniels pointed out that everyone wants to be the star on the team instead of having a determined approach to doing one thing or a few things right for their team. If they can be stars of those categories, their team can now edge out other teams in that sector easily.

Daniels said that Hart has a “motor” every time he comes into a game and he is not going to stop until he gets the job done. From grabbing offensive rebounds to pushing the ball in transition, Hart knows and understands his role very well. Even though other teams are aware of his game plan, they’re unable to stop him.

As per the 49-year-old, if more athletes focused on being a star within their roles, more teams would see success like the Knicks. Daniels was impressed by how Hart grabbed two offensive rebounds to extend the Knicks’ final possession to 38 seconds and ran out the clock.

Josh Hart is arguably the most important player for the Knicks

It might not be as clear from just looking at the score sheet, but Hart is arguably one of the most important players for the Knicks. It’s almost guaranteed that if he plays well, the Knicks will win. Similar to what he did against the Spurs, Hart does a lot of things that don’t show up on a regular stat sheet.

In 29 games this season, Hart has recovered 48% of loose balls on the offense and 52% on the defense. He is averaging 1.8 screen assists and 4.1 screen assist points per game. After the win against the Spurs, Hart shared how clear he is with the job that he is assigned.

He said, “That possession is the definition of my job and why I’m here: to make those energy, extra effort plays. I think I did a tweet yesterday, someone said something about (scoring) 30 points and I just said, ‘Hey, bro, that’s not my job [laughs]. Plays like that, that’s my job.”

The Knicks will play the Orlando Magic tomorrow in an away game where Hart will do the same thing.