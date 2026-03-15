EXCLUSIVE: Rashad McCants Still Has Faith That Joel Embiid Can Be a Problem in The Playoffs

The 2025-26 NBA season hasn’t gone the way that the Philadelphia 76ers had hoped. The Sixers remain a competitive team in a surprisingly strong Eastern Conference but many people have jumped off the Sixers hype train. Rashad McCants, on the other hand, refuses to lose faith.

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The Sixers have notoriously been one of the most dominant teams in the East for nearly the last 10 years. Unfortunately, their regular-season play hasn’t equated to sustainable postseason success. One of the biggest knocks on this team is that they haven’t been able to make a Conference Finals appearance with Joel Embiid on the roster. The seven-time All-Star just hasn’t been available in the games which matter most.

Thankfully, Tyrese Maxey has shouldered most of the offensive responsibility in Embiid’s absence. He also had the help of VJ Edgecombe and Paul George, which certainly helped, until George received a 25-game ban for violating the league’s anti-drug program. Regardless, they are still within the Play-In picture.

As of now, they should have their full team once the tournament comes around. In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush’s Nickeem Khan, Rashad McCants revealed why he still has faith in this Sixers team.

“I can never rule out the Sixers,” McCants said. “Based on what happens with Joel Embiid. Based on what happens when Paul George comes back,” he confidently proclaimed.

Embiid has only played in 33 games this season, but has looked like the dominant version of himself we all know and love. He is currently averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 49.5% shooting from the field.

In the 27 games which George has played thus far, he has not appeared to turn the clock back to his Los Angeles Clippers days. However, he did show glimpses of greatness that gave the franchise and fans hope.

Before his suspension, he had a vintage performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists. He looked like the version of PG that the Sixers thought they were getting when they signed him in 2024.

Of course, there are teams ahead of the Sixers in the East who have better odds at winning the conference. The Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are all juggernauts. Regardless, it doesn’t change the fact that a healthy Sixers team isn’t a group to scoff at.