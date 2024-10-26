mobile app bar

Fact Check: Did Jalen Green’s Baby Mama Draya Michelle Call Bronny James Her ‘Soulmate’?

Samir Mehdi
Published

Bronny James(L) and Draya Michelle(R)

Bronny James(L) and Draya Michelle(R) Credits: Imagn Images

Bronny James has been under the public eye for years now so it makes sense that his personal life would be reported on as well. It does however, get a bit detrimental when the ‘news’ that is being broken about him is false. This seems to be the case when it comes to his supposed involvement with Draya Michelle.

Claim: According to a post by known social media troll account, ‘NBACentel’, Draya Michelle has come out and stated that James Jr is her ‘soulmate’.

Verdict: All Claims are False

This of course, is not true so nipping that in the bud is of utmost importance. ‘NBA Centel’ has been on a roll as of late with never every single tweet of theirs having tens of thousands of hits if not the likes crossing 100k. Even with how popular they’ve become, social media users fall victim to their posts day in and day out.

For context on why ‘Centel’ chose this specific false rumor to spread is regarding the highly public relationships both Draya Michelle and Bronny James are currently in.

Bronny has made his relationship with Parker Whitfield known to masses as of late. Parker is the daughter of actors, Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. James Jr and Whitfield met at Sierra Canyon High School and they seem to be continuing their relationships as she attends university in Georgia.

Draya Michelle on the other hand, has a more complicated relationship on her hands. She’s currently involved with Houston Rockets star, Jalen Green. Michelle got flack for this pairing as she is 39 years old while Green is merely 22. The 17-year age gap between the two was not well received by fans.

Green and Michelle are tied at the hip however as they did welcome their first daughter in May 2024. The two have remained together despite Green having a child with another woman during the course of their relationship.

So, with both Dray and Bronny clearly on different paths romantically, it’s safe to say that there is no link between the two.

