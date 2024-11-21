FACT CHECK: Is Paul George Out for the 2024–25 Season After Hyperextending Knee vs Grizzlies? Debunking Wild Rumor

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Claim: Mid-way into the Philadelphia 76ers-Memphis Grizzlies battle at the FedEx Forum, Paul George rushed to the locker room. Immediately after, rumors circulated on social media that George had been ruled out for the season due to a hyperextended knee.

BREAKING: Paul George is out for the remainder of the season, per @SharmsCharania pic.twitter.com/nfZguv7Rxb — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 21, 2024

George was having yet another mediocre performance before suffering an awkward landing on his left leg. After spending 17 minutes and recording only 2 points and 2 assists, PG rushed to the locker room. To make matters worse, the Sixers ruled their star forward out for the remainder of the contest, eventually resulting in a 111-117 loss.

Philly fans are well aware of PG’s injury-riddled past. He was sidelined for the first few weeks of the 2024-2025 season, missing five regular season games, due to hyperextension in that very same knee. Hence, concerned fans didn’t bother to check the authenticity of the report, stating that George was ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing campaign.

Verdict: All claims are False. No authentic source – team personnel or beat reporter – has reported the same to back such a claim.

@NBACentel is the culprit behind leaving Philly fans worried. The popular parody account has been impersonating a popular media house – @NBACentral – and duping millions of fans with misinformation for over a year.

The format used to report the fake news and the impeccable timing of their tweet being uploaded has led many to fall prey to this satirical story. As the replies in the comment section suggest, a majority of social media users are aware of ‘NBACentel’s’ antics. However, a small portion of oblivious fans were vulnerable enough to become victims of this fabricated story.

As of now, credible sources have only reported that the 34-year-old left the floor with a hyperextended knee. One can expect more updates on the 6ft 8” swingman’s condition after the team reveals information following the conclusion of certain tests.

Paul George hyperextended the same left knee just over one month ago. https://t.co/hWs727gynD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2024

But because George was not carried off the floor, it is safe to assume that he won’t be out for a considerable duration. Nevertheless, even being sidelined for a few weeks could be harmful for the ailing Sixers, who sit at the bottom-most spot in the standings with the worst record (2-12) in the league.