“Figuring Out That Victor Wembanyama Is 7’3, And You Can Throw It Up”: Gregg Popovich’s Statement About Duo With Devin Vassell Leaves Fans Stunned

Gregg Popovich candidly shed light on a certain aspect of the San Antonio Spurs’ team chemistry ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 74-year-old’s statements hinted at a potential partnership between the two youngsters, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. The comments from the franchise’s head coach although had left the fans stunned as they expressed their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Ahead of their away clash in Tennessee, Coach Pop highlighted how Vassell could help utilize Wembanyama’s height on the court to benefit the team. He mentioned, “They are two of the people we want to have the ball a lot since they are skilled players in a sense. They’re starting to read each other. They’re figuring out that he’s 7’3, and you can throw it up in the air”.

The 5x champion head coach emphasized the developing chemistry between the squad’s international center and shooting guard. He wanted to point out how they were establishing a connection between them to eventually pave the way for a two-man game. Thus, Popovich talked about the importance of Vassell recognizing the advantages of Wemby’s height of 224 cm.

Despite the significance of the comments, the words left the Spurs supporters surprised as they reacted to them on X. They all hinted at the seeming obviousness behind the words, with an underlying tone of mockery. “32 games into the season and they just figured they can oop it to the 7’5 guy? Cmon Pop,” one fan stated.

Another supporter raised similar concerns publicly, indicating the apparent nature of the statement. He mentioned, “Not to say I told you so but”.

The response from the fans displayed their frustration as the team failed to benefit from the presence of the Frenchman. They expected one of Spurs’ players to form a two-man pairing with Wembanyama by this stage of the season. Yet, they have seemingly failed to make it happen as the organization is on a 5-28 run. Thus, such statements regarding the process from a trusted voice of the franchise only enhanced the fanbase’s displeasure.

How the team’s current form is hampering Victor Wembanyama

As a rookie, Wemby has been attempting his level best to help his organization on the court. Averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting 44.2% from the field and blocking 3.1 shots per game, he has been a revelation for the Spurs as the campaign’s number-one draft pick. The 19-year-old showcased glimpses of it against the Grizzlies too as he blocked Ja Morant before interestingly Vassell scored on the other end.

Despite his endeavors, he has slipped into the second spot in the race for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. The Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren has edged past him in the rankings due to his team’s ongoing form. While the Thunder are in the second position in the West, the Spurs linger at the bottom of the table.

Thus, the organization must perform well on the floor to boost their teenager’s chances to win the award. Yet, at this stage, the likelihood of it happening seems less as the team extends their losing streak to three. All in all, the dynamics have paved the way for an exciting end to the regular season for both the squad and its star player.