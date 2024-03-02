Following ‘Kyrie Sucks’ Chants, Jaylen Brown Wants The Boston Home Crowd To Keep The Same Energy For All Opposing Teams

The Dallas Mavericks were not able to snap off Boston’s nine-game winning streak as they suffered a 138-110 blowout loss at the hands of the Celtics. Despite the insane numbers put up by Luka Doncic, Boston was too much for the Mavericks to handle as the team in green marked its tenth consecutive win. After this victory over the Mavs, Boston fans also made sure to voice their ‘hostile’ feelings toward former Celtics star, Kyrie Irving.

With under four minutes left in the final quarter, the game was already a blowout as both teams had their second units on the floor to finish the game. With no doubt left in the game’s outcome, the entire TD Garden saw it as a perfect opportunity to berate Kyrie Irving.

Despite Irving sitting on the bench, waiting for the regulation time to run out, the entire Boston Celtics fanbase decided to make their feelings known towards Uncle Drew as the entire arena started chanting, “Kyrie sucks.”

The Mavericks recently went up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court where Kyrie Irving got a much different response. The eight-time All-Star was welcomed with open arms as the crowd cheered for Irving before the game.

Following the win over the Mavericks, Jaylen Brown was asked to give his views on the fans’ chants directed towards Irving at the end of the game. The two-time All-Star had this to say in response.

“To be honest, I don’t got no thoughts on it. The fans, you know, they do what they do. And they got whatever reason for that. I think we should probably boo every player, every star player that comes in our arena. You know, I would like to see that. Maybe it has an effect, maybe it doesn’t. When Jokic and all these other players come in, boo them too.”

For those of you who do not know, Kyrie Irving donned a Celtics jersey for two years. And before the end of his second season with the team, the 6’2 guard had promised to sign with Boston in the offseason.

But instead of re-signing a deal with the Celtics, Irving went on to form a duo with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, leaving Boston fans feeling betrayed. To make matters worse, Irving went on to wipe his shoe on the Celtics’ logo after the Nets’ Game 4 win over Boston, leading to a more hostile reaction.

It is also noted that since Irving decided to disrespect the four-leaf-cleaved ‘Lucky Logo’, the Duke product has had a 0-5 record against the Celtics every time he played Boston on their home court.

Based on how passionate the Boston fanbase is, it might be safe to assume that Celtics fans may never forgive Irving for the remainder of his career. However, whether or not this actually affects Irving is questionable at best. Given the veteran he is now, it is likelier that Kyrie does nothing more than smirk at the crowd’s reaction.

Celtics fanbase berates Kyrie Irving in blowout win

The Boston Celtics continue to extend their win streak, marking their 10th consecutive win over the Dallas Mavericks. Standing at the top of the Eastern Conference, Boston is not worried about clinching a playoff spot.

However, the same cannot be said for the Mavericks. With this loss to the Celtics, the Mavericks are now 34-26 so far this season. Their season record may place them at the seventh spot in the West but based on how some teams are making a late-season push, Dallas may want to turn things around to secure a berth in the postseason.

Even with Luka Doncic leading the league in scoring and Irving finally settling into the Mavs’ system, will Dallas be able to make it to the playoffs in the hardened Western Conference? Let’s see how the team performs in the coming days.