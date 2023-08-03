Following Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s 2002 Precedent, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Put Up Eerily Similar Stats Against Warriors in 2017

In the annals of NBA history, certain duos stand out as iconic partnerships that forever changed the game. Among them, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant formed one of the most formidable tandems, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to three championships. During the 2000s, they dominated and exhibited impeccable teamwork, making them a force to be reckoned with. One particular series in the 2002 playoffs showcased their incredible synergy, with both players combining for an astounding Points Per Game number. Then, in 2017, another duo emerged to echo their impressive feat – LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Whenever people discuss the greatest duos in NBA history, they inevitably mention, Jordan-Pippen, Kobe-Shaq, and LeBron-Kyrie. The former for their multiple championships and unrivaled dominance, and the latter for their complementary playing style and their historic 2016 championship victory.

Identical Statistics for LeBron James-Kyrie Irving, and Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal

Recently, a Reddit user from r/NBA compiled an extensive list of statistics for all duos who scored above 55 PPG in the Playoffs. Surprisingly, toward the top of the list stood LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, followed closely by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. In their playoff series against the Warriors in 2017, LeBron and Kyrie combined for an astonishing 63.0 PPG, mirroring the exact statistic achieved by Kobe and Shaq in 2002.

It’s intriguing to see the parallels between the two legendary duos. In 2002, Shaq and Kobe displayed unrivaled chemistry as they led the Lakers to a dominant 4-0 series sweep against the San Antonio Spurs.

In 2017, LeBron and Kyrie, donning Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys, dazzled the basketball world with their incredible performances against the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron-Kyrie and Kobe-Shaq More Similar Than Previously Thought

Notably, both Shaq-Kobe and LeBron-Kyrie have achieved the combined 55 PPG milestone only twice in their respective partnerships. Shaq and Kobe managed it during the 2001 and 2002 playoffs, demonstrating their sustained brilliance. Likewise, LeBron and Kyrie showcased their outstanding teamwork during the 2016 and 2017 playoffs.

The similarities between the two duos extend beyond just numbers. Both pairs have a history of dominating their opponents and rising to the occasion when it mattered most. Whether it was Shaq’s dominant presence in the paint complemented by Kobe’s mesmerizing scoring ability or LeBron’s all-around brilliance combined with Kyrie’s dazzling ball-handling skills, both tandems knew how to take over games.