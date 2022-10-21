“Food’s Not Gonna Make Itself, Oh Damn!”: When Kobe Bryant Shared His Experience of Living by Himself at 18

Everyone leaves the care of their parents home at some point in time. This is the case for NBA superstars as well, as it was for Kobe Bryant.

In 1996, the Charlotte Hornets drafted one of the greatest players in NBA history. They selected high school sensation Kobe Bryant with the 13th overall pick.

At just 18 years of age, Kobe, unfortunately, had no interest in playing for the Hornets. Thus, forcing the team to trade him to the Lakers.

Moving to Los Angeles at such a young age can be exciting. However, as Kobe learned later, living by oneself can be very difficult.

Kobe Bryant loved living by himself until he found out he had to cook for himself too

Being a teenager in sunny California is no easy task. Especially if you’re staying in Los Angeles. That being said, Kobe Bryant was more than excited to be there.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger in an interview back in 2016, the Black Mamba recalled how thrilled he was to be living by himself. However, his happiness soon left him, after he realized that he would have to be a responsible adult.

“Yes, finally! I’m like eighteen, but then it’s like…you know, clothes start piling up. You know what I mean? The food’s not gonna make itself, the bed’s not gonna make itself, and you just kinda go like…oh damn!”

Safe to say that young Kobe had to adopt his Mamba Mentality far sooner than he expected. He prevailed and was able to call LA ‘home’ for 24 years of his life.

Kobe Bryant and his family settled in a luxurious mansion at Newport Coast

When he joined the NBA, Kobe Bryant had his pick of the litter in terms of prime locations to settle in. The likes of Beverly Hills and every hotspot in LA were available. However, he finally settled into a mansion on Newport Coast.

Bryant and his family loved it so much, that they ever bought another property in the same location. Although they did sell it later, Kobe did know how to pick the right spot to raise a family.

