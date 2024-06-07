Former Duke Assistant Claims Jayson Tatum Does Not Have A Single Jealous Bone In His Body

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts in second half against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jealousy has clipped the wings of more than a few rising stars in the NBA. Their obstinate determination to become guardian angels has often resulted in a direct imitation of Icarus’ melancholic journey. However, for his part, Jayson Tatum seemed to have understood this equation long before his peers. Recently, Jeff Capel, a former Assistant Coach at Duke, only confirmed this notion, amidst the ongoing NBA Finals.

Recalling his year-long experience of working closely with Tatum, Capel showered high praise on the Boston Celtics star. The 49-year-old pointed out how the former Duke freshman had always been a great admirer of the game, and even refrained from resenting a single player. Highlighting this remarkable quality of JT, Capel couldn’t stop gushing about the star on SiriusXM NBA Radio,

“Since I’ve known him, he has not had a jealous bone in his body…We had the number one player in Harry Giles and he was Harry’s biggest fan…They still are very very close. I think Jayson is secure enough in himself to know who he is and at this stage of his career, I think he understands the importance of winning the championship from everything else”.

“Jayson is secure enough in himself to know who he is” Pittsburgh head coach and former Duke assistant, Jeff Capel, talks @JayTatum0 with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/IMCPKYWSgU — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 6, 2024

This topic breached the surface after questions were raised regarding the team dynamics of the Boston Celtics. With the franchise’s number two, Jaylen Brown, far outshining Tatum at the moment, many expected the lead star to be jealous of him.

However, Capel’s words completely rejected this possibility. Instead, it put the limelight on how supportive Tatum had been of Brown throughout his surge in prowess. This emphasized JT’s nature as an inclusive leader of the roster while demolishing any perceived image of him as a power-hungry commander of the Celtics.

Only winning the games matters to Jayson Tatum

Since coming into the league in 2017, Tatum has established himself as one of the biggest stars of the game. Over the years, the Celtics talisman has even won several accolades to back this belief. His meteoric rise has also made him a part of the conversations surrounding ‘the next face of the NBA’.

However, one aspect continues to stop him from reaching this status – his failure to secure a championship. His sustained struggles to overcome the hardships of the playoffs have often raised question marks over his capabilities. And due to this, some would even argue that he has now become one of the more underrated stars in the league.

Amidst these problems, JT now has another chance to rewrite this storyline of his. Following heartbreak in the NBA Finals back in 2022, the Celtics have once again reached the grandest stage of the competition to secure their much-awaited 18th title.

If Tatum can lead his side to victory, there is no stopping him from becoming the biggest superstar of the modern game.

The Celtics star undoubtedly understands this better than everyone else. That’s why his focus relies on bringing the best out of his teammates to ensure a victory in the ongoing Finals series. And having grabbed a massive win in Game 1, it appears that Boston is full speed ahead on the right track.